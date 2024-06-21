Yoga Day: Rakul Preet Singh Thanks PM Modi For Endorsing Bhadrasana, Urges All To ‘Start Their Journey’

Rakul Preet Singh took to her X (formerly known as Twitter) handle on Friday morning to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for endorsing Bhadrasana on Yoga Day. The actress re-shared a Prime Minister’s video which described the benefits of Bhadrasana and wrote, “On world yoga day start your journey of yoga!! Even our honorable PM @narendramodi ji endorses it ‍♀️‍♀️.”

Besides Rakul Preet Singh, Vaani Kapoor also re-shared Prime Minister’s X post and wrote, “Yoga is the best way to keep your mind and body healthy. Take a cue from this asana and strengthen your overall health.” Check it out here:

On June 17 i.e. four days before Yoga Day, Prime Minister Modi took to his X handle to share a video which described how Bhadrasana should be performed. The animated clip also revealed that the regular practice of Bhadrasana can provide relief from joint pains. “Bhadrasana is good for strengthening the joints and reduces pain in the knees. It is also good for the stomach,” he had written.

Meanwhile, several Bollywood stars practice Yoga and set inspirational goals for all. While Shilpa Shetty is known as a yoga aficionado, Malaika Arora’s dedication to maintaining a healthy lifestyle has only solidified her status as a fitness icon, inspiring countless others to prioritise their physical well-being. Alia Bhatt also swears by yoga for maintaining her toned figure and mental well-being. Kareena Kapoor Khan is also a Yoga enthusiast and often drops videos of her practice sessions on social media.