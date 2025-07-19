‘You don’t need 22 robots’: Nasser Hussain defends fired-up Mohammed Siraj, sees shades of 2005 Ashes in India vs England series | Cricket News

Zak Crawley and Joe Root console Mohammed Siraj after India lose Lord’s Test. (Getty Images)

In a striking assessment of the ongoing India-England Test series, former England captains Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton have likened the drama and intensity of the five-match contest to the legendary 2005 Ashes. With England leading 2-1 and two Tests remaining, both cricket pundits believe the series is brewing into something special – tense, dramatic, and unforgettable.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Speaking on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast, Hussain didn’t mince words: “You have got it as the next 2005 Ashes.” The tight finish at Lord’s – where India fell short by 22 runs despite Ravindra Jadeja’s heroics and Mohammed Siraj’s gritty resistance – brought back vivid memories of the Edgbaston epic from 2005. Then, too, the Test ended with heartbreak for the visitors and a quiet show of sportsmanship between battered warriors.

“Well, actually, there was a similarity that struck me when Siraj went down on his haunches at the end,” said Atherton, recalling how English players, including Zak Crawley and Joe Root, came over to console Siraj. “There were some similarities,” he added, pointing to that emotional Flintoff-Lee moment at Edgbaston two decades ago.

Hussain emphasised the “bit of niggle” and “evenly matched” nature of the sides, saying: “There’s now a bit of tension in the series and still all to play for.”One such flashpoint came during Day 3 at Lord’s when Crawley and Duckett tried to slow things down before stumps. India responded aggressively, leading to an on-field flare-up that saw Siraj shouting in Duckett’s face the next day after dismissing him.“I think Siraj is a better cricketer when he is fired up,” Hussain noted. “You would love to have Siraj in your side. I didn’t think he should have been fined. He went close to the line – but didn’t cross it. It’s a game of emotion. You don’t need 22 robots.”

Atherton, meanwhile, believes this bubbling tension will only enrich the remainder of the series. “That’s the beauty of a five-Test match series – it allows subplots, personal rivalries and animosities to develop. They wouldn’t be forgetting what was said on the field.”With matches at Old Trafford and The Oval still to come, the battle is far from over – but one thing is certain: the fire is well and truly lit.