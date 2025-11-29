‘You Make Me So Proud’: Ahaan Panday Cheers For Ananya Panday’s Film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 29, 2025, 16:39 IST

Ahaan Panday expressed his excitement to watch his cousin Ananya Panday’s upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.

Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan are all set to share screen space in the upcoming rom-com ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’. The highly anticipated title track of the film was released by the makers yesterday. Now, Ananya’s cousin and Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday has shared the title song, and expressed his excitement to watch Ananya in the film. He wrote that she never fails to make him proud, and that he can’t wait to watch her performance in this film.

On Saturday, Ahaan Panday took to his Instagram stories to share a screenshot from the title track of ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’, featuring Ananya Panday. Sharing the link to the title track, Ahaan penned a message for his cousin Ananya. He wrote, “You make me so proud ananya, always. Can’t wait to see you shine yet again.” Check out his Instagram story below!

Meanwhile, the title track Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is an absolute treat for fans. The song brings together the popular on-screen duo in a vibrant, romantic, and high-energy setting that their sparkling chemistry. As soon as the track dropped, social media was flooded with excitement, celebrating the reunion of the two stars who previously won hearts in Pati Patni Aur Woh.

About Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

The teaser of the film was released on Kartik Aaryan’s birthday last week, and it gave a brief glimpse of the lead actors’ chemistry in the movie. While Kartik is introduced as a ‘mama’s boy’ who thinks no girl can reject him, Ananya Panday is introduced as Rumi, who seeks a 90s-style romance amid the 2025 hook-up culture. The teaser shows glimpses of their growing chemistry as love begins to blossom between them.

Directed by National Award-winner Sameer Vidwans, the film starring Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan promises a simple, heartfelt story set against a visually engaging backdrop. Produced by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, the project is backed by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, and Bhumika Tewari. Releasing on December 25, the film aims to offer audiences a light-hearted love story.

