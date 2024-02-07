বুধবার , ৭ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ২৪শে মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Young Kiara Advani Does Bharatnatyam Steps In A Tutu, Rides A Kick-On Scooter In Viral Video; Watch

ফেব্রুয়ারি ৭, ২০২৪ ১০:২৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
fotojet 2024 02 07t093254.963 2024 02 57714c340b7590571aa80abe3c42255e


Kiara Advani's childhood video is going viral.

Kiara Advani’s childhood video is going viral.

Fans often get hold of videos from Kiara Advani’s childhood and share them on social media.

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani always charms her fans with her beauty and simplicity. Fans often get hold of videos from her childhood and share them on social media. One such video from her childhood is trending on social media at the moment. In it, a young Kiara, then known as Alia, is seen performing Bharatanatyam in a ballerina dress, as her mom lovingly says, “Alia, you’re doing Bharatanatyam in a ballerina dress.”

In the video, Kiara can be seen wearing a soft blush pink ballerina dress, gracefully performing Bharatanatyam steps. Despite her mom’s reminder to do ballet in a ballerina dress, young Kiara remains unfazed! In another clip, she sips water from a Cinderella-themed mug, and in yet another, she expresses her frustration to her mom, saying, “Mummy, I am fed up, I feel like leaving,” before riding off on a kick scooter. Check out the video here:

The actress comes from a family associated with the film industry, with her maternal side boasting connections to top celebrities such as actors Ashok Kumar and Saeed Jaffrey. Recently, Kiara mesmerised audiences with her charming appearance at the IAA Leadership Awards. Following her win for Best Endorser of the Year at the event, she took to the stage to share her journey during her acceptance speech.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in SatyaPrem Ki Katha. She will soon share the screen space with Ram Charan in Game Changer. Kiara is also likely to be seen in Don 3. However, there is no official confirmation of this so far. Reportedly, the pre-production work of the film will begin in March which will ensure “surprises” for fans in the upcoming Don movie.

On the personal front, the actress is married to actor Sidharth Malhotra.vThey will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary this year.

