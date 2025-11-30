‘Young Toh Mera Grandson Bhi Hai’: Jaya Bachchan On New Actors Calling Paparazzi For Spottings | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 30, 2025, 19:12 IST

Jaya Bachchan criticises young actors for calling paparazzi for attention, saying even her grandson avoids social media & questioning what kind of celebs need to summon cameras.

Jaya Bachchan gets riled up while talking about the paparazzi

Jaya Bachchan’s equation with the paparazzi is quite clear for everyone. The actress doesn’t like to interact with the cameramen stationed outside any event venue. Recently, in a conversation with Barkha Dutt at the ‘We The Women’ event, Jaya Bachchan gave her opinion on people who call the paparazzi to get clicked and questioned, “What kind of a celeb are you?”

When the actress was questioned about her take on young actors calling paparazzi to click them, she replied, “I don’t know them; I really don’t know who these people are. Young toh mera grandson bhi hai, jiski picture release hone wali hai, and he is not on any social media. Everyone teases him, saying that at some point you will have to get on to a social media platform, and he says, ‘We will see.’ But agar aapko apna photo nikalvane ke liye camera bulana padhe, toh what kind of a celeb are you?”

Jaya Bachchan on her equation with paparazzi

When asked about her relationship with the paparazzi, Jaya Bachchan said, “You know, it’s very strange. My relationship with the media is fantastic. I am the product of media. But my relationship with paparazzi is zero. Who are these people? Are they trained to represent the people of this country? You call them media? I come from the media. My father was a journalist. I have tremendous respect for such people.”

“But yeh jo bahar gande, tight pant pehenke, haath mein mobile leke (those who wear cheap tight pants and hold a mobile in their hand), they think just because they have a mobile, they can take your picture and say what they want. And the kind of comments they pass! What kind of people are these people? Kahan se aate hain, kis tarah ka education hai? Kya background hai? Will they represent us? Just because they can get through to YouTube or whatever social platform?” questioned Jaya Bachchan.

About Jaya Bachchan

The veteran actress was last seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, the family entertainer brought together an impressive cast, including veterans like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Tota Roy Chowdhury. The movie also had special cameo appearances by Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan. In the film, Jaya essays the role of Ranveer Singh’s grandmother and the angry matriarch of the Randhawa household.

Next, she’s set to appear in the romantic drama Dil Ka Darwaza Khol Na Darling. Directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Ramesh Taurani, the film will star Wamiqa Gabbi and Siddhant Chaturvedi alongside Jaya in a prominent role.

First Published: November 30, 2025, 19:12 IST

News movies bollywood ‘Young Toh Mera Grandson Bhi Hai’: Jaya Bachchan On New Actors Calling Paparazzi For Spottings