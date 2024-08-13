YPSA Celebrates International Youth Day 2024

google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250; google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250;

August 12, 2024, Young Power in Social Action (YPSA) celebrated International Youth Day 2024 with a series of dynamic events aimed at empowering the youth and highlighting their crucial role in shaping a sustainable future through digital adoption and innovation. This year’s theme, “From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development.” YPSA celebrate this day through various interventions on her premises.

This celebration is followed by discussions and book launching on youth action at YPSA Head Office, Chattogram. In a significant highlight of the day, YPSA Centre for Youth and Development (YPSA-CYD) proudly launched the second volume of its publication, “Action Generation: Youth Changing the World.” This magazine captures the dynamic impact of

youth action, showcasing their contributions to sustainable development.

Abdus Sabur, Youth Focal, YPSA gave a welcome address at the beginning of the event, followed by a presentation on International Youth Day. Later the publication Action Generation, Vol-2 was launched. Afra Nawar Rahman, Editor in Chief and Youth Coordinator, YPSA-CYD took discussion on this publication. After that, YPSA seniors’ colleagues and youth volunteer take part of that discussion on marking the International Youth Day’ 2024. Md. Arifur Rahman, Founder and Chief Executive of YPSA, was present as key resource person of that discussion he stated, ” the world is rapidly changing due to digitalization, the digital age offers unparalleled opportunities for youth to drive change and innovation. By equipping our youth with the right digital skills and knowledge, we are not just building a

smarter generation we are paving the way for a more sustainable and equitable future.” The event was organized by YPSA-CYD anchored by Setar Rudra, Program Officer, YPSACYD she creating an engaging atmosphere for all atendee. In that day celebration, proudly congratulates Afra Nawar, Youth Coordinator, YPSA-CYD for being elected as the General

Secretary of the Student Government at the Asian University for Women. To remarks the day, a large human chain was held at Cox’s Bazar Central Shahid Minar, with the support of YPSA. That human chain was led by Yusuf Ali, Coordinator of YPSA-CYD, Cox’s Bazar. In that human chain youths were gathered in solidarity, expressing their hopes to build a

peaceful digital Bangladesh. For download the publication “Action Generation: Youth Changing the World please visit

www.ypsa.org.