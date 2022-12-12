সোমবার , ১২ ডিসেম্বর ২০২২ | ২৭শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Yuvraj Singh celebrates 41st birthday, wishes pour in | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ১২, ২০২২ ৩:১৭ অপরাহ্ণ
1670836669 photo


Former India all-rounder and member of both T20 and ODI World Cup-winning teams, Yuvraj Singh celebrates his 41st birthday today (December 12) and received warm wishes from the cricket fraternity.
Yuvraj, who retired from all forms of cricket in 2019, played 304 ODIs, 40 Tests and 58 T20Is for India while playing a crucial role in India’s title wins at the 2007 inaugural T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.
He was the ‘Player of the Tournament’ when India ended its 28-year wait for another ODI World Cup triumph in 2011, while the 2007 T20 World Cup is famous for the six sixes Yuvraj hit in one over of England fast bowler Stuart Broad.
