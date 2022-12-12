Yuvraj Singh celebrates 41st birthday, wishes pour in | Cricket News

Yuvraj, who retired from all forms of cricket in 2019, played 304 ODIs, 40 Tests and 58 T20Is for India while playing a crucial role in India’s title wins at the 2007 inaugural T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.
He was the ‘Player of the Tournament’ when India ended its 28-year wait for another ODI World Cup triumph in 2011, while the 2007 T20 World Cup is famous for the six sixes Yuvraj hit in one over of England fast bowler Stuart Broad.
Here’s how the cricket fraternity wished the southpaw:
4️⃣0️⃣2️⃣ intl. matches 👌1️⃣1️⃣7️⃣7️⃣8️⃣ intl. runs 💪1️⃣7️⃣ intl. tons 💯1️⃣4️⃣8️⃣ intl. wickets 👍Wishing the l… https://t.co/cfF3qAMPc0
Wishing my big brother @YUVSTRONG12 a very Happy Birthday 🥳 Cheers to all the fun memories that we share together o… https://t.co/Qp74eM7hMu
Happy Birthday to the best white ball cricketer India has ever produced! @YUVSTRONG12 https://t.co/DosQuPOULy
Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Pajhi @YUVSTRONG12 🥳😍 Lots Of Love Always ❤️ https://t.co/xxXqiOxYc6
A fighter on and off the field, @Yuvstrong12, your journey is an inspiration for so many. Wishing you a very happy… https://t.co/14JDrRx35F
The icon of grit and passion who showed us that with indomitable will,comes glory!💪Super Birthday Yuvi 🥳… https://t.co/OGKQQirS8D
U19 WC winner & Player of the tournament T20 WC winner ODI WC winner & player of the tournament 1st to hit 6 six… https://t.co/k6KJswJ1be
Happiest birthday to a batter who has given us moments to cherish for a lifetime. Have a superb one @YUVSTRONG12! https://t.co/lVkCXnfQUk
