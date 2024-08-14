Yuzvendra Chahal grabs five-wicket haul on Northamptonshire debut | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal made a remarkable debut for Northamptonshire Steelbacks in the One-Day Cup match against Kent Spitfires in Canterbury on Wednesday.The 34-year-old’s signing with the Northants was announced just an hour before the game, and he wasted no time in making an impact.Chahal, who was part of India’s successful T20 World Cup campaign, dismantled Kent’s batting order, claiming five wickets for just 14 runs in his 10-over spell, reported PTI.

His victims included Jaydn Denly (22), Ekansh Singh (10), Grant Stewart (1), Beyers Swanepoel (1), and Nathan Gilchrist (6). Kent was eventually bowled out for a meager 82 runs in 35.1 overs.

In response, the Northants chased down the target with ease, reaching 86 for the loss of one wicket in 14 overs. The victory was their first of the season, having lost their previous six matches.

Despite the win, the Northants finished eighth in the nine-team Group A table, failing to secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

In addition to the One-Day Cup fixture, Chahal is set to feature in the team’s remaining five matches in the County Championship Division Two .