বুধবার , ১০ জানুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ২৬শে পৌষ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  খেলাধুলা

Yuzvendra Chahal one of the best, but Kuldeep Yadav seized his chance: Imran Tahir | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ১০, ২০২৪ ৫:০০ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Former South African spinner Imran Tahir has lauded Yuzvendra Chahal as one of the best wrist spinners in world cricket but believes he will have to be patient for his chance, considering Kuldeep Yadav‘s improved white-ball skills.
Tahir expressed his views on the current dynamics in Indian spin bowling and Chahal’s exclusion during a recent interaction.
“I don’t think Yuzi was dropped because he wasn’t performing. He was bowling really well, but it was just that Kuldeep was bowling really well and he went a step forward and formed this combination with Ravindra Jadeja,” Tahir told PTI.While acknowledging Chahal’s prowess, Tahir believes that Kuldeep has been exceptional and seized the opportunities that came his way. Chahal, who missed out on last year’s ODI World Cup, faces tough competition for a spot in the T20 World Cup squad.
“I believe he is one of the best leg-spinners in world cricket and would need to wait for his chance. So, it’s not because of his performance but just that the other guy has grabbed his opportunity. I have no doubt he will bounce back,” added Tahir, who himself has been a prolific spinner for South Africa.

Tahir expressed his choice for the top two wrist spinners globally, naming Kuldeep and his former Proteas teammate Tabraiz Shamsi. He believes that Kuldeep’s achievements and Shamsi’s potential make them stand out in the spin department.
“At 44, Tahir will be the oldest active player plying his trade in T20 leagues and will play for Johannesburg Super Kings again in the second edition of SA20. Expectation is to win. It is as simple as that,” said Tahir, expressing his aspirations for the upcoming SA20 league.
Playing under Faf du Plessis in SA20 is an advantage for Tahir, as they share a strong relationship from their playing days together. Tahir values the ease with which he can approach Faf with suggestions and feedback.
As one of the oldest players in T20 leagues, Tahir sees his longevity as a testament to setting an example for fitness and inspiring young players. He emphasized that sticking to his attacking style has been key to his consistent performance over the years.
Tahir, having played for CSK for many seasons in the IPL, feels a responsibility to convey the essence of the CSK family to the new Johannesburg Super Kings members, emphasizing the unique and respectful environment that CSK fosters.

Wisden picks 2023 men’s ODI team of the year, includes 7 Indians in the XI

(With inputs from PTI)





Source link

