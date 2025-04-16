Zaheer Khan blessed with baby boy; wife Sagarika Ghatge shares first pic | Off the field News

Zaheer Khan with wife Sagarika Ghatge (Photo Credit: X)

NEW DELHI: Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan and actress Sagarika Ghatge have embraced parenthood, welcoming their first child — a baby boy named Fatehsinh Khan.

The couple shared the joyful news on Wednesday through a heartwarming joint post on social media, expressing their gratitude and happiness.

“With love, gratitude and divine blessings we welcome our precious little baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan,” the post read, marking a beautiful new chapter in their lives.

Fans, friends, and fellow celebrities poured in congratulatory messages, celebrating the arrival of the newest member of the Khan-Ghatge family.

Zaheer married Sagarika back in November 2017.

Serving as the mentor for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing IPL 2025 season, the former Team India pacer is focused on guiding the team to a memorable campaign under the leadership of new captain Rishabh Pant.

Despite a narrow five-wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings, the mood in the LSG camp remains positive and forward-looking.

In a behind-the-scenes video shared by the franchise, fans were given a glimpse into the post-match atmosphere.

Assistant coach Lance Klusener lauded key contributions from Pant, Aiden Markram, Ravi Bishnoi, and Avesh Khan, who all played vital roles in a game that could have gone either way.

Zaheer Khan then took the floor with a powerful pep talk, urging the team to take pride in their fight and resilience. “Games like this help build belief,” Zaheer said. “We were in the game right till the end. That’s what matters—how we stand up as a team.”

Reflecting on the close encounter, Zaheer noted the razor-thin margins that separated victory from defeat, reminding the players that such matches often shape a season. His message was clear: stay confident, stay united, and the results will follow.

LSG currently sit fourth on the table with four wins from seven games. With the next challenge against Rajasthan Royals on April 19 in Jaipur, the team will aim to bounce back stronger, armed with belief, momentum, and the guidance of a cricketing great like Zaheer.