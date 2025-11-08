Zootopia 2 Trailer Out: Shraddha Kapoor Lends Voice To Judy Hopps In Hindi, Fans Call It ‘Perfect Match’ | Hollywood News

Last Updated: November 08, 2025, 16:27 IST

Shraddha Kapoor voices Judy Hopps in Zootopia 2 Hindi trailer, winning hearts with her lively and adorable performance. In theatres November 28, 2025.

The trailer of Disney’s Zootopia 2 is finally out, and fans can’t stop raving about Shraddha Kapoor’s adorable and energetic voice as Judy Hopps in the Hindi version.

The wait is finally over! Disney has dropped the much-anticipated trailer of Zootopia 2, and fans across India are thrilled to see — and hear — a familiar voice in the mix. Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor has officially stepped into the shoes (or rather, the paws) of the spirited police officer Judy Hopps for the film’s Hindi version, bringing her signature charm, enthusiasm, and warmth to the beloved animated character.

Shraddha Kapoor as Judy Hopps: A Perfect Match

In the trailer, Shraddha’s vibrant and expressive voice perfectly captures Judy’s personality — fearless, optimistic, and endlessly determined. Whether Judy is chasing down a perp, cracking a joke, or delivering an emotional line, Shraddha infuses her with an energy that feels both authentic and distinctly Indian.

Fans have praised her nuanced performance, calling her “adorable,” “effortlessly expressive,” and “a perfect match for Judy Hopps.” Her delivery transitions seamlessly between playfulness and emotion, giving Judy’s journey a renewed depth for Hindi-speaking audiences.

As one viewer commented on Disney India’s Instagram post, “Shraddha’s voice just fits! Judy Hopps feels more alive than ever.”

A Glimpse Into Zootopia 2

The trailer teases an action-packed and heartwarming sequel that continues Judy and Nick Wilde’s adventures through the bustling metropolis of Zootopia. Expect more witty banter, clever storytelling, and emotional resonance — trademarks that made the original Zootopia an Oscar-winning favorite.

With Judy and Nick facing new challenges and species diversity once again at the story’s heart, Zootopia 2 promises to be both entertaining and thought-provoking, blending humor with messages of empathy, unity, and courage.

Disney India’s Big Reveal

Announcing Shraddha’s association, Disney India shared the exciting news on social media along with an adorable poster and caption that read, “Bohot jyada excited to join the #Zootopia2 family as the voice of THE AMAZING Judy Hopps in Hindi! She is feisty, courageous, enthu cutlet aur cute toh hai hi bachpan se. Kal aa raha hai aapke liye ek anokha surprise!”

The announcement quickly went viral, with fans celebrating Shraddha’s latest venture into voice acting and praising Disney’s choice for bringing a relatable Indian voice to a global favorite.

Release Date

With Shraddha Kapoor lending her voice to one of Disney’s most beloved characters, Zootopia 2 is shaping up to be a visual and emotional delight for audiences of all ages. The film releases in theatres on November 28, 2025.

Get ready to see — and hear — Judy Hopps hop back into action, this time with an unmistakable Indian touch!

