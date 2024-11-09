শনিবার , ৯ নভেম্বর ২০২৪ | ২৪শে কার্তিক, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

‘Zyada farak hota toh saath khel rahe hote’: Fans can’t stop laughing at Navdeep Singh and Rajpal Yadav’s epic exchange | Off the field News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ৯, ২০২৪ ৫:১৭ অপরাহ্ণ
‘Zyada farak hota toh saath khel rahe hote’: Fans can’t stop laughing at Navdeep Singh and Rajpal Yadav’s epic exchange | Off the field News


Navdeep Singh and Rajpal Yadav’s epic exchange (Screengrab)

NEW DELHI: Famous Indian comedian Kapil Sharma’s The Great Indian Kapil Show recently featured an unforgettable interaction between Paralympic gold medallist Navdeep Singh and Bollywood comedian Rajpal Yadav, leaving fans in stitches.
The light-hearted moment began when Navdeep proudly displayed his gold medal to Rajpal, prompting the actor to say, “Hum aapke upar film banayenge! (I will make a movie on you!)”
In true comedic style, Navdeep responded, “Thorasa hi farak hai sir, zyada difference hota toh saath khel rahe hote (It’s just a small difference, sir; if there was a bigger one, we’d be playing together),” a quick-witted line that showcased the para-athlete’s charming humour.
Watch:

This humorous exchange quickly went viral, with fans praising Navdeep’s wit and applauding his playful side.
Following his historic gold medal win at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, Navdeep met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a felicitation ceremony held at the PM’s residence, where he presented a cap and requested a signature on his jacket.
Navdeep responded, “Last time (Tokyo Paralympics), I had finished fourth. Before leaving for Paris, I had promised you, so the promise has been fulfilled.”
Navdeep’s gold-medal-winning throw of 47.32 meters in the men’s javelin F41 event marked a season-best, following the disqualification of the initial winner from Iran.
His victory was part of India’s record-breaking performance in the 2024 Paralympics, where the country won 29 medals.
The team claimed seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze medals, surpassing the 19-medal tally from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics and securing an 18th-place overall finish for India in the event.





Source link

