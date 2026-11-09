Adnan Sami Calls Out Mumbai Airport T2 Staff For ‘Rude Behaviour’ After 5-Hour Flight Delay: ‘Hadd Hai!’ | Bollywood News

News movies bollywood Adnan Sami Calls Out Mumbai Airport T2 Staff For ‘Rude Behaviour’ After 5-Hour Flight Delay: ‘Hadd Hai!’

Last Updated: November 09, 2026, 08:20 IST

Singer Adnan Sami criticised Pranaam Services at Mumbai Airport Terminal 2 for rude staff behavior, flight delay negligence, and an unprofessional chatbot response.

Adnan Sami slams Mumbai Airport Pranaam Services over rude staff

A long flight delay can be frustrating, but singer Adnan Sami seems to have had an even more unpleasant experience during his recent trip. The singer has spoken about his experience at Mumbai Airport’s Terminal 2 and is clearly not happy with the way he was treated.

In a long post on X (formerly Twitter), Adnan began by saying, “Shame on Pranaam Services at Mumbai Airport T2!” He also mentioned that he has been using the service for a long time and was among its earliest customers. However, he claimed that his recent experience was far from good.

According to Adnan, nobody was waiting to receive them when they arrived at the airport, even though the staff had called his team to confirm their arrival. Things became more frustrating when their Air India flight was delayed by five hours. Adnan claimed that the Pranaam team already knew about the delay but informed them only after they had passed the entrance security. He said they could have stayed comfortably at home if the staff had told them about the delay earlier.

The singer also had a problem with the female staff member assigned to help them. He claimed that she was busy on her phone and did not turn up when it was time to take them from the lounge to the departure gate. Instead, she sent a porter to escort them.

⁠Shame on Pranaam Services at Mumbai Airport T2!As a long time client I have to share that my last experience…Well…it was NOT good! To begin with, upon arrival no one was actively waiting to receive, even though they had called my staff’s phone to confirm our arrival and not to speak of the fact that I am one of their earliest clients ever since this service began. Our flight was delayed by @airindia five hours (which in itself was appalling!), a fact that Pranaam knew, but they only informed us after we had gone through the entrance security. Had they informed us beforehand, we would have easily avoided coming earlier to the airport & been sitting comfortably at home. Instead, because of their negligence and carelessness, we had to endure this long tiring wait at the airport.Then, the female staff member assigned to us was completely rude! First, she was consistently on her mobile phone. When it was time to escort us from the lounge to the departure gate, she failed to show up. Instead she sent the porter. When asked where she was, the porter had no clue! We were take by buggy and when we arrived at the gate, the porter had to search for her, and he found her sitting in a corner, AGAIN, engrossed in her mobile phone chatting away! Only when she was reprimanded, did she hang up! There was a huge crowd lined up and she had no clue where to take us to fast track us through to the First/Business class section which was actually empty but she had no clue! We had to navigate ourselves through it all! Due to this huge crowd at this gate which was difficult to handle, there was chaos simply because this girl didn’t bother to do her homework. When she was reprimanded again, instead of being apologetic, she tried to snap back, for which she was immediately shut down. Extremely bad conduct and disappointingly unprofessional!This is the 2nd time Pranaam has misbehaved. You charge for these services and have a monopolistic attitude which is extremely arrogant, infinitely annoying & egregiously disrespectful!I’m once again extremely disappointed in the staff for this incident! @CSMIA_Official⁠ @AdaniOnline⁠ @gautam_adani⁠ @AAI_Official⁠ @Pib_MoCA — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) November 8, 2026

Adnan said that even the porter did not know where the staff member was. After they reached the gate in a buggy, the porter had to look around for her. He eventually found her sitting in a corner and chatting on her phone. According to the singer, she only put her phone away after being told off.

The problems did not end there. Adnan claimed that there was a huge crowd at the departure gate, but the staff member did not know how to help them move through the First and Business Class section, which was empty at the time. He said they had to find their own way through the crowd.

He also alleged that the staff member was not apologetic when questioned about her behaviour and instead tried to answer back. Adnan said she was immediately stopped. Calling the entire experience unprofessional, he wrote, “The female staff member assigned to us was completely rude! First, she was consistently on her mobile phone. When it was time to escort us from the lounge to the departure gate, she failed to show up. Instead she sent the porter.”

The singer also made it clear that this was not the first time he had faced such problems with the service. Expressing his disappointment, he wrote, “This is the 2nd time Pranaam has misbehaved. You charge for these services and have a monopolistic attitude which is extremely arrogant, infinitely annoying & egregiously disrespectful!”

He also tagged Mumbai Airport’s official X account, Adani Group and Gautam Adani, along with the Airports Authority of India, while raising the issue.

Apart from the staff’s behaviour, Adnan was also unhappy with the response he received from Mumbai Airport’s chatbot after raising his complaint. He felt that the reply was generic and patronising. He also questioned why the chatbot was addressing customers so casually instead of using formal language.

Taking another dig at the airport’s response, he wrote, “Also, if you lack the manners, then at least program some manners into your BOTS how to address clients formally – We’re on first-name basis? Really?? If you can use a computer to reply me, then use it to figure out when I was flying too! Laziness personified! ‘Kuch Tameez aur Tehzeeb seekhiyay..Hadd hai!!’”

Adnan Sami has given music lovers several popular songs over the years. Some of his best-known tracks include Tera Chehra, Kabhi To Nazar Milao, Lift Karadey, Bhar Do Jholi Meri, Aye Udi Udi Udi and Ishq Tamasha, among others.

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Quick Answers Powered by Ask News18 What issues did Adnan Sami face with Pranaam Services at Mumbai Airport T2? Adnan Sami criticized Pranaam Services at Mumbai Airport Terminal 2 for rude staff behavior, a lack of staff greeting them upon arrival despite confirmation, a 5-hour Air India flight delay notification only after security, and an assigned staff member who was constantly on her phone and failed to guide them through the crowded departure gate. Why was Adnan Sami upset with the assigned staff member at Mumbai Airport? The singer alleged that the assigned female staff member was continuously engrossed in her mobile phone and failed to escort them from the lounge to the departure gate, sending a porter instead. When found chatting in a corner, she was unhelpful with the empty First and Business class section and reportedly tried to snap back when reprimanded. How did Adnan Sami react to the Mumbai Airport chatbot response? Apart from the staff’s misconduct, Adnan was dissatisfied with Mumbai Airport’s automated chatbot response, calling it generic, patronizing, and overly casual for addressing customers on a first-name basis. He criticized the lack of formal language and digital efficiency in handling his grievance. Powered by Ask News18

First Published: November 09, 2026, 08:20 IST