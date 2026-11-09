সোমবার, ০৯ নভেম্বর ২০২৬, ০২:৩৬ অপরাহ্ন
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Adnan Sami Calls Out Mumbai Airport T2 Staff For ‘Rude Behaviour’ After 5-Hour Flight Delay: ‘Hadd Hai!’ | Bollywood News As Magnus Carlsen and 23 others await, Total Chess chief defends fast classical-only group stage: ‘Good way to do it’ | Exclusive | Chess News কালিয়াকৈরে ৫৫ তম জাতীয় সমবায় দিবস পালিত কালিয়াকৈরে জাতীয় বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উপলক্ষে বিএনপির বর্ণাঢ্য র‍্যালি ও সমাবেশ চবির হীরকজয়ন্তী উপলক্ষ্যে ২ দিন ক্লাস-পরীক্ষা বন্ধ ঘোষণা ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৩ মৃত্যু, নতুন আক্রান্ত ২৩৩৩ ইয়েমেনের রাজধানী সানায় সৌদি আরবের বিমান হামলায় নিহত ৩৩ যুবদলের ঢাকা মহানগর উত্তরের আংশিক আহ্বায়ক কমিটি ঘোষণা ‘There was nothing wrong’: Sunil Gavaskar shuts down criticism of Gautam Gambhir’s decision to bat Axar Patel at No. 5 | Cricket News Scene Box Office Collection Day 2: Suriya-Nazriya Film Scores ₹37.61 Crore, Sees Dip On Saturday | Regional Cinema News
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Adnan Sami Calls Out Mumbai Airport T2 Staff For ‘Rude Behaviour’ After 5-Hour Flight Delay: ‘Hadd Hai!’ | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ৯ নভেম্বর, ২০২৬
  • ৬০ সময় দেখুন
Adnan Sami Calls Out Mumbai Airport T2 Staff For ‘Rude Behaviour’ After 5-Hour Flight Delay: ‘Hadd Hai!’ | Bollywood News


News movies bollywood Adnan Sami Calls Out Mumbai Airport T2 Staff For ‘Rude Behaviour’ After 5-Hour Flight Delay: ‘Hadd Hai!’

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Singer Adnan Sami criticised Pranaam Services at Mumbai Airport Terminal 2 for rude staff behavior, flight delay negligence, and an unprofessional chatbot response.

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Adnan Sami slams Mumbai Airport Pranaam Services over rude staff

Adnan Sami slams Mumbai Airport Pranaam Services over rude staff

A long flight delay can be frustrating, but singer Adnan Sami seems to have had an even more unpleasant experience during his recent trip. The singer has spoken about his experience at Mumbai Airport’s Terminal 2 and is clearly not happy with the way he was treated.

In a long post on X (formerly Twitter), Adnan began by saying, “Shame on Pranaam Services at Mumbai Airport T2!” He also mentioned that he has been using the service for a long time and was among its earliest customers. However, he claimed that his recent experience was far from good.

According to Adnan, nobody was waiting to receive them when they arrived at the airport, even though the staff had called his team to confirm their arrival. Things became more frustrating when their Air India flight was delayed by five hours. Adnan claimed that the Pranaam team already knew about the delay but informed them only after they had passed the entrance security. He said they could have stayed comfortably at home if the staff had told them about the delay earlier.

The singer also had a problem with the female staff member assigned to help them. He claimed that she was busy on her phone and did not turn up when it was time to take them from the lounge to the departure gate. Instead, she sent a porter to escort them.

Adnan said that even the porter did not know where the staff member was. After they reached the gate in a buggy, the porter had to look around for her. He eventually found her sitting in a corner and chatting on her phone. According to the singer, she only put her phone away after being told off.

The problems did not end there. Adnan claimed that there was a huge crowd at the departure gate, but the staff member did not know how to help them move through the First and Business Class section, which was empty at the time. He said they had to find their own way through the crowd.

He also alleged that the staff member was not apologetic when questioned about her behaviour and instead tried to answer back. Adnan said she was immediately stopped. Calling the entire experience unprofessional, he wrote, “The female staff member assigned to us was completely rude! First, she was consistently on her mobile phone. When it was time to escort us from the lounge to the departure gate, she failed to show up. Instead she sent the porter.”

The singer also made it clear that this was not the first time he had faced such problems with the service. Expressing his disappointment, he wrote, “This is the 2nd time Pranaam has misbehaved. You charge for these services and have a monopolistic attitude which is extremely arrogant, infinitely annoying & egregiously disrespectful!”

He also tagged Mumbai Airport’s official X account, Adani Group and Gautam Adani, along with the Airports Authority of India, while raising the issue.

Apart from the staff’s behaviour, Adnan was also unhappy with the response he received from Mumbai Airport’s chatbot after raising his complaint. He felt that the reply was generic and patronising. He also questioned why the chatbot was addressing customers so casually instead of using formal language.

Taking another dig at the airport’s response, he wrote, “Also, if you lack the manners, then at least program some manners into your BOTS how to address clients formally – We’re on first-name basis? Really?? If you can use a computer to reply me, then use it to figure out when I was flying too! Laziness personified! ‘Kuch Tameez aur Tehzeeb seekhiyay..Hadd hai!!’”

Adnan Sami has given music lovers several popular songs over the years. Some of his best-known tracks include Tera Chehra, Kabhi To Nazar Milao, Lift Karadey, Bhar Do Jholi Meri, Aye Udi Udi Udi and Ishq Tamasha, among others.

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Adnan Sami criticized Pranaam Services at Mumbai Airport Terminal 2 for rude staff behavior, a lack of staff greeting them upon arrival despite confirmation, a 5-hour Air India flight delay notification only after security, and an assigned staff member who was constantly on her phone and failed to guide them through the crowded departure gate.

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November 09, 2026, 08:20 IST

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অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
কালিয়াকৈরে ৫৫ তম জাতীয় সমবায় দিবস পালিত

কালিয়াকৈরে ৫৫ তম জাতীয় সমবায় দিবস পালিত

কালিয়াকৈরে জাতীয় বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উপলক্ষে বিএনপির বর্ণাঢ্য র‍্যালি ও সমাবেশ

কালিয়াকৈরে জাতীয় বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উপলক্ষে বিএনপির বর্ণাঢ্য র‍্যালি ও সমাবেশ

ইয়েমেনের রাজধানী সানায় সৌদি আরবের বিমান হামলায় নিহত ৩৩

ইয়েমেনের রাজধানী সানায় সৌদি আরবের বিমান হামলায় নিহত ৩৩

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‘দেশের মানুষের মধ্যে নতুন আত্মবিশ্বাস সৃষ্টি করেছিলেন জিয়াউর রহমান’

‘দেশের মানুষের মধ্যে নতুন আত্মবিশ্বাস সৃষ্টি করেছিলেন জিয়াউর রহমান’

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