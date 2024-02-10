Privacy Policy

Introduction:

bdnewstimes.com (“bdnewstimes”, “we”, “us”, or “our”) respects the privacy of our users (“you”, “your”, or “yours”). This Privacy Policy describes how we collect, use, disclose, and store your personal information when you use our website and related services.

Information We Collect:

We collect several types of information from and about you when you use our website:

Personal Information: This may include your name, email address, phone number, IP address, location data, and browsing history on our website.

Non-Personal Information: This may include information about your device, browser, operating system, and usage statistics.

Information from Social Media: If you connect your social media account to bdnewstimes, we may collect information from your public profile.

How We Use Your Information:

We use your information for various purposes, including:

To provide and improve our website and services

To personalize your experience on our website

To send you news updates, newsletters, and promotional offers

To respond to your inquiries and requests

To analyze website traffic and usage patterns

To comply with legal and regulatory requirements

Disclosure of Your Information

We may disclose your information to third-party service providers who help us operate our website and provide our services. We will only share your information with these providers to the extent necessary to perform their services and we will require them to protect your information with appropriate safeguards.

We may also disclose your information if required by law or to protect the rights and safety of ourselves or others.

Data Security:

We take reasonable measures to protect your information from unauthorized access, disclosure, alteration, or destruction. However, no website or internet transmission is completely secure, so we cannot guarantee the security of your information.

Cookies and Other Tracking Technologies:

We use cookies and other tracking technologies to collect information about your activity on our website. You can manage your cookie preferences through your browser settings.

Your Choices:

You have several choices regarding your information:

You can opt out of receiving marketing emails from us by clicking the unsubscribe link in any email you receive from us.

You can manage your cookie preferences through your browser settings.

You can request to access, update, or delete your personal information by contacting us.

Contact Us:

If you have any questions about this Privacy Policy, please contact us at:

email:bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

Mobile:+8801912758460

Changes to this Privacy Policy:

We may update this Privacy Policy from time to time. We will notify you of any changes by posting the new Privacy Policy on our website.