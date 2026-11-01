‘Not good news’: Ex-India star questions India’s handling of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi | Cricket News

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (AP Photo)

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif has questioned India’s decision to leave Vaibhav Sooryavanshi out of the fourth T20I against New Zealand. He believes the young batter should have been given another opportunity, especially after India had already secured the series.Sooryavanshi played the second and third T20Is after Ishan Kishan was ruled out due to injury. However, when Kishan returned to the team, the youngster had to make way for him in the fourth match, which India lost.Kaif feels that giving Sooryavanshi a consistent run would have helped build his confidence. He also pointed out that India had already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead before the fourth match.

“Not good news for Sooryavanshi”

Kaif believes that leaving out a young player after giving him just two opportunities is not the right approach.“This is not good news for the player (not getting a consistent run). He is a potential superstar. And you have seen what he can do. In the third T20I, he and Abhishek Sharma scored 100 runs in six overs. For his confidence-building, it is not good news for any player, even if he is a veteran,” Kaif said on his YouTube channel.He felt the fourth T20I was the right opportunity to give Sooryavanshi another game, as India had already won the series.“There was an opportunity to play him in this game. You had already won the series. You need to see the situation you are in during the series. On one side, you left Bhuvneshwar out and said you would bring in new players. Vaibhav is also new, so why not give him the same treatment? You are grooming Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav. By the same logic, he should have played. The platform was well set.”

Will Sooryavanshi get another chance in the fifth T20I?

India will look to make a few changes when they face New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I at Seddon Park on Sunday.India lead the series 3-1 but suffered a heavy 87-run defeat in Auckland in the fourth match. The result could prompt the team management to make changes to its playing XI.Sooryavanshi is among the players who could return to the side. Sanju Samson could make way for the youngster after struggling for runs in the series.Samson scored 67 in the opening T20I in Christchurch but has managed just 14, 18 and four in his next three innings.The final match could give Sooryavanshi another opportunity to impress as India look to finish the series with a victory.

Kaif questions Kishan’s return to the playing XI

Kaif also felt that India could have rested Ishan Kishan instead of bringing him straight back into the playing XI.Kishan returned after recovering from an injury and took over wicketkeeping duties. According to Kaif, if the batter was not fully fit, there was no need to rush him back, especially with the series already decided.“Ishan came back from injury and was keeping wickets. My gut feeling is that he did not want to run much. Maybe that’s why he was given the gloves. If that was the case, then Kishan should not have played. It was not a do-or-die game,” he added.“If he had a niggle, he could have been rested. India were already ahead 3-0.”