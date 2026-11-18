CHENNAI: Last Saturday, as Mahendra Singh Dhoni was discussing the Chennai Super Kings retention list for the forthcoming IPL with the team management, he dropped a bombshell. Towards the end of the discussion, the legend said, “You should probably add my name to the list of released players.”In her own words, team owner Rupa Gurnath was “stunned”. “Both me and (CSK chief executive officer) Kasi Viswanathan could not believe what we were hearing. The video call froze for a moment and I told MS that even the internet can’t handle this,” Rupa said in a message on the franchise’s website on Tuesday.It was a huge blow for all those CSK die-hards who were hoping to see their beloved Thala in action for one last time. “But Dhoni will always be a part of us and will be the team mentor,” Rupa added.

‘Not playing a single game last season played on MSD’s mind’

That little tweak in the field, the last-over heroics and most importantly, the imposing presence on the field — all the things that made MS Dhoni special will now become memories. But CSK is determined to add to the legend of the No. 7 shirt that Dhoni donned for 19 years. The jersey will be retired for the Men in Yellow.“There is no CSK without Dhoni. For nearly two decades, we have walked and grown alongside each other, through triumphs, setbacks and everything in between,” N Srinivasan, the former supremo of CSK, said in a statement.Dhoni retired from international cricket six years ago. Since then, his sole aim was to see CSK being on top of the IPL charts. But performances nosedived since 2023 as CSK failed to make the last-four stage three years in a row. Dhoni, too, was unable to recreate the old magic with the bat.

But Dhoni’s promise to the CSK fans a few years ago that he would play his last IPL game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium still gave the management hope. Till a fortnight ago, any query on Dhoni’s availability to the CSK hierarchy would meet the same response: “Of course he will play this year.”The 45-year-old, though, didn’t commit. Rupa revealed that a few months ago, Dhoni had told her that it could be a little difficult for him to play the season. Sources close to the developments told TOI that it was all about the state of his body that made Dhoni push towards the decision to hang up his boots. “He couldn’t play a single game last season and that played on his mind. There were still a few niggles and he didn’t practise at all after the 2026 IPL,” a source said.But as Dhoni slowly gave up on the idea of playing another season, he dived deep into team building. He knew that the team had to be rebuilt if they want to have a fighting chance in the forthcoming IPL season. Every decision that was made over the course of the last couple of months — from letting coach Stephen Fleming go to the appointment of Zaheer Khan to a complete revamp of the support staff — he oversaw everything.In the last couple of years, he had taken a bit of a backseat in the team-building process. But now that the team was looking to fight back, it was pivotal that he takes a lead role. “It is his call whether he will be present in the auction. But of course, he will play a very important role,” COO Viswanathan said.