MUMBAI: Former India captain and chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar has criticised the conduct of players following India’s victory over Pakistan in the Under-19 Asia Cup final on Saturday, saying such celebrations send the wrong message to young cricketers and undermine the spirit of the game.The scenes that followed India’s dramatic triumph sparked intense debate even among the sane and reasonable cricket fans in India after Indian players rushed onto the field and celebrated wildly, with emotions spilling over at the end of the fiercely contested clash. One player got very close to Pakistan’s wicket-keeper and screamed obscenities in his face. A few others directed profanities at the Pakistan dressing room and players with indecent gestures.Vengsarkar, who was part of many feisty India-Pakistan battles himself, however, felt there could be no justification for such behaviour, regardless of the occasion. “This is not good for the game at all. Youngsters watch these things on television and then try to emulate them when they play Under-14, Under-16 or Under-19 cricket. Where are we going if this continues? Players must be taught how to behave on and off the field, whether through the National Cricket Academy (COE) or other channels,” he told TOI.The former batting great acknowledged the intense emotions associated with India-Pakistan contests. “I understand that India-Pakistan matches are highly emotional and passions run high. But that does not mean you behave in a manner that is unacceptable. Such behaviour creates the wrong impression on youngsters,” he said, urging players to maintain decorum.Vengsarkar, who is actively involved in promoting grassroots cricket in Mumbai, revealed that he has increasingly noticed similar behaviour at the junior level. “I see the same thing at my academies. Whenever teams win, players run onto the ground, remove the stumps and start dancing. This never happened before. They watch these scenes on television and then copy them,” he said.Demanding stronger intervention from cricket’s governing authorities, Vengsarkar says the ICC, Asian Cricket Council and match officials must send a clear message on acceptable conduct. “There has to be some sort of code of conduct. A stronger message must come from the ICC, the ACC and from match referees,” he said.The 70-year-old also suggested that players should be formally briefed before tournaments begin. “Before every tournament, officials should address the players, whether they are Under-19, Under-17 or Under-23 cricketers, and clearly explain what is acceptable behaviour and what is not,” he said.While acknowledging that match officials may find it difficult to control spontaneous celebrations after a last-ball finish, Vengsarkar said coaches too must play a proactive role. “I saw Bangladesh do something similar a couple of years ago (2020 U-19 WC final), Pakistan did it during this tournament and now India has done it. There cannot be any justification. Nobody should be doing it,” he said.“The important thing is to set the right example. Young cricketers are always watching and learning from what they see at the highest level.”