IND vs NZ 4th ODI: Pacer who took 5 wickets in 5 balls added to New Zealand squad | Cricket News

Brett Randell (Image credit: New Zealand Cricket)

NEW DELHI: New Zealand have added a record-breaking fast bowler Brett Randell to their squad for the remaining two ODIs against India. Randell made history earlier this year by becoming the first bowler in the 254-year history of first-class cricket to take five wickets in five balls.The 31-year-old has been included in the squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs against India. He is also in line to make his international debut in the fourth match, which will be played on Friday.India lead the five-match series 2-0 after winning the first two games. The third ODI in Hamilton was abandoned due to rain.Randell has played 145 professional matches, including five for New Zealand A. He recently returned from a stint with English county side Derbyshire in the County Championship.New Zealand Cricket has also added all-rounder Josh Clarkson to the squad for the fifth and final ODI, scheduled for Sunday.

Randell’s record-breaking five wickets in five balls

Randell created history while playing for Central Stags against Northern Districts in New Zealand’s Plunket Shield in March this year. The 31-year-old took five wickets in five consecutive balls on the second day of the match, becoming the first bowler in the 254-year history of first-class cricket to achieve the feat.While Randell was the first to do it in first-class cricket, five wickets in five balls had been achieved in other formats before.Ireland’s Curtis Campher became the first male player to take five wickets in five balls in a professional match during a domestic T20 game in July 2025.Zimbabwe Women all-rounder Kelis Ndhlovu had also achieved the feat in a domestic Under-19 T20 match in 2024.

New Zealand coach backs Randell

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter congratulated Randell on his first international call-up and praised his consistent performances in domestic cricket.“It’s always a special time when a player earns their first international call up,” said Walter.“We’re very pleased for Brett, he’s been a consistent performer in domestic cricket for some time now and has earned this opportunity. There’s been a few movements throughout the series so we’re fortunate to be able to bring in Brett and Josh,” he said.

Changes to New Zealand coaching staff

New Zealand Cricket has also made changes to its coaching staff as the team starts preparing for the Test series against India, which begins on November 19.Northern Districts pathway coach Mitch Renwick and strength and conditioning coach Corey Mileys have joined head coach Walter and Martin Guptill for the ODI series.Regular bowling coach Jacob Oram, batting coach Luke Ronchi and strength and conditioning coach Chris Donaldson have left the ODI squad and moved to Wellington to prepare for the Test series.

New Zealand’s updated ODI squads

Fourth ODI: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay (WK), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Brett Randell, Tim Seifert (WK), Will Young.Fifth ODI: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay (WK), Nick Kelly, Brett Randell, Tim Seifert (WK), Blair Tickner, Will Young.