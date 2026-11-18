News movies bollywood Salman Khan’s Co-Star Calls Maatrubhumi Shoot ‘Physically Demanding’: ‘Freezing Temperature, High Altitude’

Last Updated: November 18, 2026, 07:59 IST

The actor further mentioned that, amidst the chaos of the shoot, courtesy of the difficult terrain, the camaraderie between the crew really stood out for him.

Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi trailer crossed 50 million views within 24 hours.

Actor Ankur Bhatia, who will be seen in Salman Khan Film’s much-awaited film ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace’, has shared his experience of the challenging schedule at high altitudes. In the film, which stars Salman Khan in the lead, he plays a soldier, and his character embodies discipline, courage, and a strong sense of duty.

The role also explores the human side of a soldier’s life, the sacrifices made, the emotional challenges of being away from home and loved ones, and the delicate balance between duty and family.

Sharing his experience of shooting for the film in Ladakh, he told IANS, “Shooting in Ladakh was quite an experience. The freezing temperatures, high altitude and challenging terrain made things physically demanding, especially during action sequences. I’ve shot in tough conditions before, but Ladakh comes with its own set of challenges.”

The actor further mentioned that, amidst the chaos of the shoot, courtesy of the difficult terrain, the camaraderie between the crew really stood out for him.

He shared, “When you’re shooting in a remote location, spending so much time together, you naturally develop a strong bond. There was a lot of laughter, conversations, pulling each other’s legs and looking out for one another. Working alongside Salman sir was a wonderful experience, and Apoorva and I go back many years, so there’s always been a certain comfort and understanding between us. The crew deserves tremendous credit. Moving equipment, setting up shots and working long hours in those conditions is no small task. But everyone pulled together, supported each other and kept things moving. That team spirit made even the toughest days enjoyable.”

“And you can’t help but think about the soldiers who live and serve in these regions, away from their families, for months at a time. It really puts things into perspective. For me, beyond the work, it’s the friendships, shared experiences and all those moments between takes that made this schedule so memorable,” he added.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, All India Distribution by Jio Studios and Overseas Distribution by Zee Studios, ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace’ is set to release on December 4, 2026.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

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Quick Answers Powered by Ask News18 What is the official release date of Salman Khan’s film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace? Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is scheduled to release in theaters on December 4, 2026. Who directed the upcoming military drama film Maatrubhumi? The film Maatrubhumi is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films. What challenges did actor Ankur Bhatia highlight about shooting Maatrubhumi in Ladakh? Ankur Bhatia shared that shooting in Ladakh involved freezing temperatures, high altitude, and challenging terrain that made action sequences physically demanding. Despite the tough conditions, he praised the strong crew camaraderie and team spirit. Powered by Ask News18

About the Author Kashvi Raj Singh Kashvi Raj Singh is a Sub Editor at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interesting news angles but also often writes social commentar…Read More

First Published: November 18, 2026, 07:58 IST