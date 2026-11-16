‘We have to go with values’: Ex-Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar on India’s aggressive celebrations at U19 Asia Cup final | Cricket News

Shoaib Akhtar on India’s aggressive celebrations at U19 Asia Cup final

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has reacted to India’s aggressive celebrations after beating Pakistan in the Under-19 Asia Cup 2026 final.While he appreciated the young Indian players’ fighting spirit, he also stressed that cricketers should respect certain values while competing on the field.India secured a thrilling one-wicket victory in Al Amerat on Saturday to win their record-extending ninth Under-19 Asia Cup title.Chasing 338, India were under pressure before Mohit Ulva and Manal Chauhan put together a match-winning 57-run partnership from just 35 balls. Chauhan scored 47 off 32 deliveries, while Ulva remained unbeaten on 49 from 26 balls and hit the winning boundary on the final delivery.

Akhtar speaks on India’s celebrations

The Indian players gave Pakistan’s team an animated send-off after sealing the victory. Their celebrations sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some praising the aggression and others questioning the behaviour.Akhtar said he shares a friendly relationship with several Indian players he faced during his career and believes respect should remain part of the game.“We don’t have to play cricket only, we also have to go with values. Even today, I say good things about Sachin Tendulkar. I still think he is the best batter in the world. Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly, we all are good friends. We have never reacted against each other in such a way,” Akhtar said after the game.

Akhtar makes big Pakistan claim

Despite Pakistan losing the final, Akhtar felt they had been the stronger team for most of the tournament. He believed they failed to deal with the pressure when the title was at stake, while India handled the crucial moments better.“My message to India U19 boys: Do show the aggression. I liked it. But Pakistan was a far superior team, so much better throughout the tournament. Somehow, they couldn’t handle the pressure. As always, India knows how to handle pressure in crunch moments,” the former Pakistan pacer said.He also congratulated India for their performance in the final.“Congratulations to India. They played amazing cricket. India had the firepower, the belief and the players who could finish the game,” he added.