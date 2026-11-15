রবিবার, ১৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৬, ০৬:১৮ অপরাহ্ন
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India vs New Zealand Football Live Score, International Friendly 2026: Khalid Jamil in focus as India look to bounce back

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ১৫ নভেম্বর, ২০২৬
  • ৬৮ সময় দেখুন
India vs New Zealand Football Live Score, International Friendly 2026: Khalid Jamil in focus as India look to bounce back



India vs New Zealand Football Live Score: The Indian men’s football team returns to action against New Zealand on Sunday as the two sides meet for their second international friendly in Christchurch. After suffering a 0-5 defeat in the first encounter, India will be looking to bounce back and produce a more competitive display against the All Whites.

New Zealand dominated the previous meeting, with Jesse Randall scoring twice, while Chris Wood and Lachlan Bayliss also found the net. An own goal by India’s Bijoy Varghese added to the visitors’ woes. Head coach Khalid Jamil has acknowledged the disappointing result and will expect his players to show a positive response in the return fixture.

The upcoming match carries added significance as it will be the first football fixture hosted at One New Zealand Stadium in Christchurch.

Match details at a glance:

– Fixture: New Zealand vs India, second international friendly
– Date: Sunday, November 15, 2026
– Kick-off: 8:40 AM IST
– Venue: One New Zealand Stadium, Christchurch

Where can Indian football fans catch the action live? Stay with this live blog for updates on television coverage, online streaming availability and everything you need to know before kick-off.



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