Priyanka Chopra Dresses As Kylie Jenner For Halloween, Nick Jonas Joins As A Cowboy: ‘Unlikely Alliance’ | Bollywood News

News movies bollywood Priyanka Chopra Dresses As Kylie Jenner For Halloween, Nick Jonas Joins As A Cowboy: ‘Unlikely Alliance’

Last Updated: November 02, 2026, 08:03 IST

Little Malti Marie Jonas also looked adorable in her ghost princess avatar.

Priyanka Chopra’s ‘King Kylie’ avatar has gone viral.

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated Halloween with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. Taking to social media, the desi girl gave a glimpse of their family outing dressed in quirky avatars.

Priyanka shared pictures from their Halloween celebrations, revealing their respective looks for the occasion. While Nick dressed up as a cowboy, their daughter Malti appeared as a ghost princess, with Priyanka embracing the look of ‘King Kylie’.

Sharing the picture, Priyanka called their costumes an “unlikely alliance” and wished everyone celebrating the festive occasion. “Quite an unlikely alliance.. A Cowboy, a Ghost princess and King Kylie went trick or treating.. Happy Halloween to everyone celebrating #diwaloween season is here,” she wrote.

The family was seen striking various poses together. Little Malti looked adorable in her ghost princess avatar. Priyanka’s post also brought together the Halloween celebrations and the festive spirit of Diwali, which she referred to as the ‘Diwaloween’ season.

The actress frequently shares glimpses of her personal life and special moments with Nick and Malti on social media, giving a peek into their family celebrations.

Priyanka Chopra had earlier given a glimpse of her Los Angeles home’s balcony, beautifully decorated for the festive season. Calling it the ‘Diwaloween’ season, the actress brought together the celebrations of Diwali and Halloween through her décor.

The balcony was lit up with warm string lights and fairy lights, creating a cozy atmosphere. A giant black spider and spooky hanging decorations added a Halloween touch to the space, while the soft lighting reflected the festive warmth of Diwali.

Halloween 2026 was celebrated on October 31.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently celebrated Dussehra with their daughter, Malti Marie, at their Los Angeles home. The family observed traditional rituals, including Shivling abhishek and a hawan. One of the most heartwarming moments from the celebration was Nick washing Malti’s feet as part of the Kanya Pujan ritual.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

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Quick Answers Powered by Ask News18 What costumes did Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and Malti Marie wear for Halloween? Priyanka Chopra dressed up as ‘King Kylie’, Nick Jonas went as a cowboy, and their daughter Malti Marie appeared as an adorable ghost princess for their Halloween outing. What is the ‘Diwaloween’ season concept shared by Priyanka Chopra? Priyanka Chopra used the term ‘Diwaloween’ to blend the festive spirit of Diwali and Halloween, which was also reflected in the balcony décor of her Los Angeles home featuring both string lights and spooky elements. How did Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate Dussehra at their Los Angeles home? The family observed traditional Dussehra rituals including a hawan and Shivling abhishek, with a heartwarming moment where Nick washed their daughter Malti’s feet as part of the Kanya Pujan ritual. Powered by Ask News18

About the Author Kashvi Raj Singh Kashvi Raj Singh is a Sub Editor at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interesting news angles but also often writes social commentar…Read More

First Published: November 02, 2026, 08:02 IST