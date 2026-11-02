সোমবার, ০২ নভেম্বর ২০২৬, ১০:১৫ পূর্বাহ্ন
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India Vs New Zealand: Double injury blow! Two key players ruled out as New Zealand name updated ODI squad for India series | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ২ নভেম্বর, ২০২৬
  • ৩২ সময় দেখুন
India Vs New Zealand: Double injury blow! Two key players ruled out as New Zealand name updated ODI squad for India series | Cricket News


Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra (Image credit: New Zealand Cricket)

New Zealand have suffered two injury setbacks ahead of their ODI series against India, with Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra ruled out. Chapman is recovering from a hamstring injury, while Ravindra is still struggling with a shoulder problem. Both players will miss the upcoming ODI series against India.The New Zealand selectors have made changes to the squad, bringing in Henry Nicholls, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft and Tim Seifert.Seifert, who was initially selected only for the fourth and fifth ODIs, will now be available for the entire series. Nicholls will join the squad for the first three matches, while Foxcroft will be part of the team for the final two games.

Nicholls earns call-up

Nicholls has earned his place after scoring 119 for Canterbury in their second match against Wellington Firebirds. It was his 13th century in List A cricket. Foxcroft will join the New Zealand squad after completing the red-ball series against India A.Matt Fisher, who was originally picked for the fourth and fifth ODIs, will also remain with the squad throughout the series as an additional bowling option.Meanwhile, Matt Henry will join the team on Monday. His availability for the matches will depend on an assessment of his fitness.

Chapman and Ravindra need more time to recover

A recent MRI scan showed that Chapman needs another two weeks of rehabilitation before he can return to full fitness. Ravindra’s right shoulder also needs more recovery time before he can field at full capacity.New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said the absence of both players was disappointing.“Everyone knows what an asset Mark and Rachin are to this side so it’s a shame they have to miss this series,” said Walter.“I caught up with Mark last week and although he’s disappointed he’s working hard to get back on the field. With Rachin, his shoulder hasn’t quite recovered to a position where he could field comfortably in white-ball cricket, so with the Test series later this month we don’t want to take any undue risks. We’re pleased to bring in Henry who is no stranger to this side, and Dean who recently featured in the ODIs against the West Indies,” he said.The New Zealand squad will assemble in Auckland on Monday ahead of the first ODI, which will be played at Eden Park on Wednesday.

Updated New Zealand squad for India ODIs

ODIs 1-3: Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Will Young, Blair Tickner.ODIs 4 and 5: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Hay (WK), Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert (WK), Blair Tickner, Will Young.



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