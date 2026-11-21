Chennai Super Kings head coach Zaheer Khan has admitted that MS Dhoni’s decision to retire from playing in the Indian Premier League came as a surprise to him, while describing the end of the former captain’s playing career as an emotional moment for the franchise.Dhoni will no longer take the field for CSK but will remain associated with the five-time champions as their team mentor from IPL 2027. Zaheer said the team would miss having Dhoni as a player but was looking forward to working with him in his new role.“It’s been an emotional week for all of us, with mixed feelings. Every year, you’re hoping that MS is going to be seen playing a role for the team this season. He will be, but in a different avatar, and hence the mixed feelings.“I think the journey he has had in cricket has been amazing. Srinivasan rightly said that there is no CSK without MS, and that surely is the case,” Zaheer said in a video uploaded on CSK’s YouTube channel.Dhoni’s retirement from playing was confirmed on November 17, when CSK announced that he would take up the role of team mentor.Zaheer said he was also looking forward to having Dhoni’s experience and guidance as he takes charge of the team ahead of the next season.“It’s mixed feelings for me personally because you’re not going to see him as part of the playing team. But I’m excited that he’s going to be sharing the burden with me, making my job easier, guiding us in the right direction and being a mentor to us.“So, yeah, excited about that, looking ahead, but also emotional about the decision he has taken,” Zaheer added.Dhoni led CSK to five IPL titles and two Champions League T20 crowns. However, he did not play a single match during the 2026 season because of fitness concerns.While CSK owner Rupa Gurunath had earlier revealed that Dhoni had indicated he might not return as a player, Zaheer said he had not seriously considered the possibility. His focus, he explained, had been on preparing the squad and planning for the upcoming season.“Not at all. I think, for a couple of reasons, it was the last year of this cycle. So maybe, looking ahead at a fresh cycle, those kind of thoughts would have popped into my head,” Zaheer said.“But right now, I wasn’t even thinking about it. Obviously, you’re looking at the season, you’re looking at the stack-up of your team, the playing XI. I haven’t personally given it a thought because, you know, it’s MS. He knows what is the right thing to do and when is the time to act upon a certain thing.“So I was not really spending my time and energy going in that direction. Whatever it is, it’s going to be his decision. I’m planning for the season.“So, yes, it was unexpected for me personally when he did mention it in a very, very subtle way, as you know, he doesn’t like to create massive news out of it. It just was in the discussion, casually mentioning that, okay, this is it, you’re going to have some extra money to go into the auction with,” Zaheer added.