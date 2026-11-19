File Pic: Former Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata. (Reuters Photo)

Former Spain, Chelsea and Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 38 on Wednesday, bringing the curtain down on a distinguished career that featured some of the biggest honours in the game.The Spaniard, who won the FIFA World Cup, the UEFA European Championship and the UEFA Champions League, confirmed his decision through a video posted on social media, recorded in the dressing room at Juventud Estadio in Oviedo, where he began playing organised football at the age of 10.“Sometimes, to love is to let go… Thanks, football,” Mata wrote in his post.His retirement comes after a successful final stint in Australia’s A-League with Melbourne Victory, where he enjoyed an impressive 2025-26 campaign. He scored five goals and provided 13 assists, earning the Johnny Warren Medal as the league’s best player. He also won the best playmaker award.

From Spain’s golden generation to European glory

Mata was part of Spain’s golden generation that dominated international football between 2008 and 2012. He was a member of the squad that won the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where Spain defeated the Netherlands 1-0 after extra time.Two years later, he scored in Spain’s 4-0 victory over Italy in the Euro 2012 final, helping the country retain its continental crown. He finished his international career with 41 appearances and 10 goals.At club level, Mata began his journey in Real Madrid’s youth academy before making his breakthrough at Valencia, where he won the Copa del Rey in 2008.His move to Chelsea in 2011 marked another defining chapter. In his first season at Stamford Bridge, he helped the London club win the Champions League in 2012, defeating Bayern Munich in the final. He also lifted the FA Cup in 2012 and the Europa League in 2013.Mata joined Manchester United in January 2014 and spent around eight-and-a-half years at Old Trafford, making 285 appearances. His honours included the FA Cup in 2016, the Europa League in 2017, the League Cup and the Community Shield.

Trophy-winning journey continued after England

After leaving England in 2022, Mata continued adding silverware to his collection. He won the Turkish league title with Galatasaray in the 2022-23 season before helping Japan’s Vissel Kobe secure the J.League crown in 2023.He subsequently moved to Australia, playing for Melbourne Victory and Western Sydney Wanderers. Following his departure from Victory in September, he committed to an ownership interest in the club and took on the role of chair of its football committee.Beyond his achievements on the pitch, Mata also co-founded Common Goal in 2017, an initiative encouraging footballers to pledge one per cent of their income towards community projects and social change.With his retirement, one of the most decorated midfielders of Spain’s golden era brings an end to a career spanning nearly two decades and multiple continents.