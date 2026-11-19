News movies bollywood KWK 9: Shanaya Kapoor Reveals Sanjay Kapoor’s ‘Favourite Topic’ To Discuss With Guys She Introduces Him To

Last Updated: November 19, 2026, 08:31 IST

Shanaya Kapoor revealed her father Sanjay Kapoor’s unusual habit of discussing ice with guys she introduces him to during a hilarious rapid-fire round on Koffee With Karan 9.

Shanaya Kapoor revealed her father Sanjay Kapoor’s unusual habit.

Shanaya Kapoor appeared as the special guest on Koffee With Karan 9’s latest episode featuring Ananya Panday and Ananya Birla. Shanaya was a part of the famous rapid-fire round, during which Karan Johar asked her a question about what her father talks about to the guy she introduces him to, and the actress had one of the most hilarious answers to it.

As Karan asked Shanaya Kapoor, “What is the worst thing your father, Sanjay Kapoor, has said to a guy you have introduced him to?” The actress replied, “Honestly, I have not introduced him to too many guys. But when I have, he has this habit of talking about ice. Like, it’s his favourite topic. Like outside ice, home ice, what ice cube to use in a drink. And it’s like a long lecture about ice.”

When Ananya Panday entered the conversation by saying, “Maybe, he’s trying to break the ice,” Karan Johar jokingly hushed her by saying, “Your Rapid Fire is over.”

On the show, Karan also showed a glimpse of Shanaya’s recently released show, Student of The Year: After Dark, which was yet to premiere when the episode was shot. The first glimpse left both the Ananyas awestruck, and they later praised the actress for her work.

About Shanaya’s Show

Student Of The Year: After Dark marked Shanaya Kapoor’s OTT debut. Premiered on November 13, the series is directed by Reema Maya and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment. The show moves away from the romance and campus glamour associated with the earlier films to explore a darker, thriller-driven story.

Student Of The Year Franchise

The original movie, Student Of The Year, which released in 2012, starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Directed by Karan Johar, the film became known for its glossy campus setting, memorable soundtrack and love triangle.

Its sequel, Student Of The Year 2, arrived in 2019 with Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The film continued the franchise’s focus on college life, relationships and competition.

With Student Of The Year: After Dark, the makers have taken a different route. Instead of another theatrical film, the franchise has expanded into the streaming space with a thriller competition series. The change in tone is one of the biggest departures from the earlier instalments.

Student Of The Year: After Dark has been streaming exclusively on JioHotstar since November 13, 2026.

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Quick Answers Powered by Ask News18 What is Sanjay Kapoor’s favorite topic of discussion when meeting guys Shanaya introduces him to? According to Shanaya Kapoor on Koffee With Karan 9, her father Sanjay Kapoor has a habit of giving long lectures about ice, covering topics like outside ice, home ice, and what ice cubes to use in a drink. What platform and date did Shanaya Kapoor’s show Student of The Year: After Dark premiere? Student of The Year: After Dark premiered exclusively on JioHotstar on November 13, 2026, marking Shanaya Kapoor’s OTT debut in a thriller-driven series. How does Student of The Year: After Dark differ from the previous films in the franchise? Unlike the earlier franchise movies which focused on romance, campus glamour, and college competition in a theatrical format, Student of The Year: After Dark moves into the streaming space as a darker, thriller-driven competition series. Powered by Ask News18

First Published: November 19, 2026, 08:30 IST