News movies bollywood Ramayana Box Office Day 15: Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Continues Its Blockbuster Run, Crosses Rs 861 Crore in India

Last Updated: November 20, 2026, 08:05 IST

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi surpassed KGF Chapter 2’s lifetime haul, crossing 860 crore rupees in India on day 15.

Ramayana box office collection day 15

Ranbir Kapoor’s big-screen outing as Lord Rama is turning out to be a huge hit with audiences. Even after two weeks in theatres, Ramayana is bringing in big numbers at the box office. The film has crossed the lifetime collections of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar and Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava. Now, some of the biggest blockbusters are in its sights, including Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Pushpa 2: The Rule, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Dangal.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 15

Ramayana added another Rs 16.72 crore to its collection on Thursday, according to trade website Sacnilk. This takes the film’s total India collection to Rs 861.12 crore. The film has now crossed the lifetime collection of Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2, which earned Rs 859.70 crore in India. That’s another big achievement for the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer!

Ramayana had a fantastic first week, collecting Rs 564.50 crore. It then earned Rs 48.10 crore on its second Friday. The numbers went up over the weekend, with the film making Rs 72.90 crore on Saturday and Rs 75 crore on Sunday. During the weekdays, it collected Rs 32 crore on Monday, Rs 28.60 crore on Tuesday and Rs 23.20 crore on Wednesday before adding another Rs 16.72 crore on Thursday.

Also Read: Ramayana Day 14 BO: Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Crosses Rs 1,500 Cr, Beats Dhurandhar’s Lifetime Collection In 2 Weeks

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is being made in two parts and is based on the ancient epic by Valmiki. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi plays Sita and Yash is seen as Ravana. Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman, while Sunny Deol appears as Lord Hanuman. The story follows Lord Rama’s journey and his battle against Ravana after the latter abducts Sita. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, with music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. The first part was released worldwide on November 5, 2026. The second part is scheduled to release during Diwali 2028.

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Quick Answers Powered by Ask News18 What is the total India box office collection of Ramayana by Day 15? Ramayana added Rs 16.72 crore on its 15th Thursday, bringing its total India net collection to Rs 861.12 crore. Who are the main cast members and director of the film Ramayana? Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. When are the two parts of Ramayana scheduled to be released? The first part of Ramayana was released worldwide on November 5, 2026, and the second part is scheduled to arrive during Diwali 2028. Powered by Ask News18

First Published: November 20, 2026, 08:05 IST