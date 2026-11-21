News movies regional-cinema Allu Aravind Takes Action After Fans Complain About Blocked Tickets At Allu Cinemas, Video-Calls Staff

Last Updated: November 21, 2026, 08:30 IST

Producer Allu Aravind addressed fan complaints regarding ticket blocking at Allu Cinemas in Hyderabad after exiting a screening of Aakasamlo Oka Tara.

Allu Aravind calls team on spot after theatre ticketing complaints

Allu Aravind was leaving the theatre after watching a film when a few moviegoers stopped him with a complaint. Instead of walking away, Aravind decided to hear them out and even called his team right there. The incident took place after the producer watched Dulquer Salmaan’s Aakasamlo Oka Tara. A moviegoer told him that he was unable to get Dolby tickets at Allu Cinemas in Hyderabad. Soon, a few others joined in and shared a similar problem. They claimed that tickets for big releases were being kept blocked until just a few minutes before the show. According to them, only the bottom four rows were available for booking.

Aravind did not take long to respond. He took out his phone and said, “Wait, let me call my staff.”

He then video-called his team and asked the moviegoers to explain what had happened. When one of them seemed hesitant, Aravind encouraged him to speak up, saying, “No, please tell us what the issue is.”

After hearing their complaints, he assured them that he would look into the matter. He said, “I will take control of this. Except for two rows, I will ask them to release it all to the public.”

Videos of the interaction are now doing the rounds on social media. The theatre was not clearly identified in the clips, but an X user who was present at the spot also shared their experience. The user wrote, “Expressed our angst on @AlluCinemas to Allu Aravind. #AkasamLoOkaTara.”

Meanwhile, Aravind has several films to his credit as a producer. Last year, he backed Thandel, Single and The Girlfriend. His first release this year is Aakasamlo Oka Tara, directed by Pavan Sadineni and starring Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veeravalli. The film hit theatres on November 20, the same day Dhanush’s OM, featuring Mammootty and Sai Pallavi, was released.

Aravind is also working on MS: A On-screen Legacy, a biopic on legendary singer MS Subbulakshmi. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film will star Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. It was launched in September 2026 on MS Subbulakshmi’s 110th birth anniversary. Kamal Haasan was present at the event and gave the first clap.

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Quick Answers Powered by Ask News18 What complaint did fans make to Allu Aravind at Allu Cinemas? Moviegoers complained to Allu Aravind that tickets for big releases at Allu Cinemas in Hyderabad were being kept blocked until just a few minutes before the show, leaving only the bottom four rows available for booking. How did Allu Aravind respond to the fans’ complaints about blocked tickets? Allu Aravind immediately took out his phone, video-called his staff, and asked the fans to explain the issue directly to them. He assured the moviegoers that he would take control of the situation and have all seats released to the public except for two rows. Which film starring Dulquer Salmaan was Allu Aravind watching when the incident happened? Allu Aravind was leaving the theatre after watching Dulquer Salmaan’s film Aakasamlo Oka Tara, which hit theatres on November 20. Powered by Ask News18

First Published: November 21, 2026, 08:30 IST