Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill

India became the first team in Test cricket history to record partnerships of 50 or more runs for each of the first seven wickets in an innings as they declared at 720 for nine against New Zealand on day four of the opening Test in Wellington on Sunday.India declared their innings an hour into the second session, with Dhruv Jurel the last batter to be dismissed. The visitors took a lead of 352 runs after New Zealand had been bowled out for 368 in their first innings. India’s total of 720 was also the highest team score recorded in New Zealand.The first-wicket pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul added 130 runs, followed by a 165-run stand between Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal for the second wicket. Rahul and Shubman Gill then put on 91 runs for the third wicket, before Gill and Rishabh Pant added 100 for the fourth.Pant and Anshul Kamboj shared a 68-run partnership for the fifth wicket, while Pant and Jurel added 75 for the sixth. Jurel and Washington Sundar completed the sequence with a 54-run stand for the seventh wicket.Most 50-plus stands in an innings in Tests8 – India (innings 1) v England at The Oval, 20077 – Australia (innings 2) v England at Sydney, 2025/267 – India (innings 2) v New Zealand at Wellington, 2026For the first time in the history of Test cricket, a team has had 50-plus stands for each of the first seven wickets in an innings.Rahul (136) and Pant (128) scored centuries, while Jaiswal made 85, Padikkal 80, Gill 98 and Jurel 78. Kamboj contributed 38 and Sundar scored 24. Glenn Phillips was New Zealand’s most successful bowler, taking three wickets for 154 runs.Pant also moved to second place on the list of most sixes in Test cricket during his century. He went past former New Zealand batter Brendon McCullum, taking his tally to 108, one more than McCullum’s 107. England’s Ben Stokes leads the list with 138 sixes.Pant struck 10 fours and six sixes in his 128 off 153 balls. During the innings, he also became the sixth Indian batter, after Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammed Azharuddin, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, to score a Test century in all four SENA countries.