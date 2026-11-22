News movies television ‘Main Jaan Se Maar Dunga’: Sorab Bedi Reacts To Trolls Making Personal Comments About Girlfriend Delnaz Daruwala

Last Updated: November 22, 2026, 08:20 IST

Splitsvilla fame Sorab Bedi hit back at trolls targeting his girlfriend Delnaz Daruwala over age-gap comments, warning against personal attacks.

Sorab Bedi Hits Back At Trolls Targeting Girlfriend Delnaz Daruwala

Sorab Bedi has once again reacted to the comments targeting his relationship with Delnaz Daruwala. The actor also addressed claims that she helped him get modelling assignments. Splitsvilla fame Sorab Bedi and his girlfriend Delnaz Daruwala faced after making their relationship public. The couple received criticism over their age difference.

Speaking on Nayandeep Rakshit’s podcast, Sorab reacted strongly to the comments directed at his girlfriend. He said he would not tolerate such remarks if someone made them in front of him. “Main toh thoda shareefi wale line mein hoon, koi ladka mere saamne aa ke bol de ek baar… Main jaan se maar dunga,” he said.

He also called the comments “bahut hi galat” and pointed out that he is not the only man who is attracted to women older than him. Sorab added that the trolling does not affect him. “Mujhe koi farak nahi padta,” he said.

The actor also responded to claims that Delnaz helped him get modelling assignments. Dismissing the criticism, he said, “Agar unhone dilwayi bhi hogi toh mujhe farak nahi padega. How does it matter?” He explained that they have been friends for eight years and that she did not get him work simply because she liked him.

When asked if Delnaz was affected by the negative comments, Sorab said, “No, she is very strong-headed.” He also spoke about why he does not take online trolling seriously. Citing Premanand Ji Maharaj, whom he considers God, he said that even he faces criticism and trolling.

Sorab’s personal life was also discussed after his stint on Splitsvilla X6, where his equation with Niharika Tiwari caught viewers’ attention. Fans popularly called them ‘Sorika’. Niharika announced their separation in September 2026, while Sorab later claimed that they were never romantically involved.

In October 2026, Sorab shared pictures with Delnaz on social media, making their relationship public. However, he later archived the posts after receiving criticism over their age difference.

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Quick Answers Powered by Ask News18 How did Sorab Bedi react to online trolling regarding his relationship with Delnaz Daruwala? Sorab Bedi strongly defended his relationship with Delnaz Daruwala and dismissed online criticism regarding their age gap. He stated that the negative comments do not affect him, and he fiercely defended her against inappropriate remarks. What did Sorab Bedi say about claims that Delnaz Daruwala helped him get modeling work? Addressing claims that Delnaz helped secure his modeling assignments, Sorab stated that it would not matter even if she did help him get work. He explained that they have been friends for eight years and that she did not get him work simply out of favoritism. When did Sorab Bedi make his relationship with Delnaz Daruwala public on social media? Sorab Bedi made his relationship with Delnaz Daruwala public in October 2026 by sharing pictures on social media. However, after facing heavy criticism and trolling over their age difference, he later archived those posts. Powered by Ask News18

First Published: November 22, 2026, 08:20 IST