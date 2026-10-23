শুক্রবার, ২৩ অক্টোবর ২০২৬, ০৮:৫৫ পূর্বাহ্ন
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Asian Para Games 2026: Harvinder Singh, Vijay Sundi strike gold in men’s recurve doubles | Asian Para Games 2026 News

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  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২৩ অক্টোবর, ২০২৬
  • ৯ সময় দেখুন
Asian Para Games 2026: Harvinder Singh, Vijay Sundi strike gold in men’s recurve doubles | Asian Para Games 2026 News


Indian para archers Harvinder Singh, left, and Vijay Sundi (Image: PTI)

India’s Harvinder Singh and Vijay Sundi delivered a composed performance under pressure to clinch the gold medal in the men’s para recurve doubles event at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games on Friday, defeating China’s Yun Duo and Zhao Lixue 5-1 in the final. The Indian duo held their nerve in a closely contested battle at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square, winning the final two sets by narrow margins to secure the top podium finish.After sharing the opening set 35-35, Harvinder and Vijay edged the second set 37-36 before producing another crucial effort to take the third 38-36. Their consistency in the decisive moments proved the difference as India secured another gold medal in para archery.The victory marked a significant achievement for the Indian pair, who maintained their composure against the Chinese challenge to seal the title with a 5-1 scoreline on set points.

Bhawna Choudhary, Pooja Jatyan settle for silver

India’s Bhawna Choudhary and Pooja Jatyan, meanwhile, had to settle for silver in the women’s para recurve doubles event after suffering a 0-6 defeat against China’s Gao Zihan and Wang Xueqian in the final.The Indian pair struggled to match their opponents’ scoring consistency, losing all three sets 31-38, 30-35 and 29-39 at the Okazaki venue.



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