Asian Para Games 2026: Harvinder Singh, Vijay Sundi strike gold in men’s recurve doubles | Asian Para Games 2026 News

Indian para archers Harvinder Singh, left, and Vijay Sundi (Image: PTI)

India’s Harvinder Singh and Vijay Sundi delivered a composed performance under pressure to clinch the gold medal in the men’s para recurve doubles event at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games on Friday, defeating China’s Yun Duo and Zhao Lixue 5-1 in the final. The Indian duo held their nerve in a closely contested battle at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square, winning the final two sets by narrow margins to secure the top podium finish.After sharing the opening set 35-35, Harvinder and Vijay edged the second set 37-36 before producing another crucial effort to take the third 38-36. Their consistency in the decisive moments proved the difference as India secured another gold medal in para archery.The victory marked a significant achievement for the Indian pair, who maintained their composure against the Chinese challenge to seal the title with a 5-1 scoreline on set points.

Bhawna Choudhary , Pooja Jatyan settle for silver

India’s Bhawna Choudhary and Pooja Jatyan, meanwhile, had to settle for silver in the women’s para recurve doubles event after suffering a 0-6 defeat against China’s Gao Zihan and Wang Xueqian in the final.The Indian pair struggled to match their opponents’ scoring consistency, losing all three sets 31-38, 30-35 and 29-39 at the Okazaki venue.