Asian Para Games bronze leaves Suhas Yathiraj hungry for gold amid IAS duties and badminton | Asian Para Games 2026 News

Suhas Yathiraj (Image credit: Instagram)

NEW DELHI: Suhas Yathiraj was disappointed with his bronze medal at the Asian Para Games in Nagoya. Having beaten Indonesia’s Fredy Setiawan in their group match just days earlier, the Indian shuttler had hoped to reach the final and fight for gold.Suhas lost the men’s singles SL4 semifinal 23-21, 8-21, 15-21. He had chances to take the opening game but failed to convert them. After bouncing back to win the second game 21-8, he lost focus at a crucial stage of the decider.“Definitely not satisfied with bronze. I think if I had played up to my full potential, I would have definitely done better. In fact, I defeated Fredy of Indonesia in the group match in Nagoya only a few days ago,” Suhas told TimesofIndia.com from Aichi-Nagoya in Japan.“In the semifinal match, the first set was very close. I lost 23-21 and I had game point, set point, but I couldn’t convert that. In the second set, I won very easily. In the third set, I think after 10-all, I sort of lost focus for two to three rallies. That is where he took the game. So, it was not my best day, I would assume. I would always love to win a gold medal. So, yes, I am a little sad from that angle,” he said.The defeat also reminded him of how important it is to perform under pressure at major tournaments.“It is the most important factor to win medals at major games because you might be training well, you might actually have the fitness and the skills. But if you don’t recreate that during the major games, then probably it is of not much use in terms of professional success,” Suhas said.

Third Paralympics, one big dream: Gold at LA 2028

Suhas, an IAS officer, said he had never imagined representing India in international badminton a decade ago.In November 2016, he made his debut at the Asian Championships in Beijing and won gold. Since then, he has won several medals at major international events. These include bronze at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta, silver at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, another silver at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, gold at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games and bronze in Nagoya.The 43-year-old has represented India at two Paralympic Games, Tokyo in 2020 and Paris in 2024, winning silver on both occasions.With the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics approaching, the big question is whether he can go one step further and win gold.The desire is there, but Suhas is not looking too far ahead. He wants to take things one step at a time.“If you had asked me 10 years ago, I didn’t even know that I would play for India. But whenever I look at the medals and the love I have got from fans and sportspersons around the world, the journey has been quite satisfying. I have had the honour of wearing the Indian jersey and winning medals for my country,” he said.

Suhas Yathiraj (Image credit: Special arrangement)

“I am grateful for what God has given me. I never imagined that I would become an IAS officer one day, an Arjuna awardee or a badminton player winning medals for India. I never imagined all this. But thanks to the Almighty for all these,” Suhas, who is also an Arjuna Award recipient, said.“So if God and destiny have been kind to me, I hope they will take me to a place that I deserve. I hope I can do the best that I can in whatever I choose to,” he added.

IAS officer by day, shuttler by night

For most people, the end of a hectic working day is a time to relax, spend time with family, play with their children or watch a movie.For Suhas, it is often time to pick up his badminton racket and head to the court. His day includes early-morning gym sessions, office work, inspections, meetings, video conferences and checking files. Despite his demanding responsibilities as an IAS officer, he makes time for badminton and follows a strict fitness routine to compete at the highest level.Balancing the two careers is not easy, but his love for the sport keeps him going.“If you choose what you love, then the journey becomes painless. You enjoy that journey. That’s what I do,” Suhas said.Explaining how he manages his work and training, he said: “It is challenging. My training generally starts in the night and it always involves sacrifices. Probably others would be spending time with their family members or having leisure time. My leisure time is to play badminton. In badminton, you need an extremely high level of fitness. It’s challenging, hectic but at the same time I love it.”

Suhas Yathiraj (Image credit: Instagram)

“I don’t remember eating sweets in the last many months. I can’t recall when I had my last sweet. So, I almost don’t eat sweets or fried food and am also quite conscious about the nutrition that I take,” he said.

Lee Chong Wei ‘s influence

Suhas grew up watching Malaysian badminton great Lee Chong Wei and was inspired by his movement on the court.“Yes, I have always been inspired by so many top players in the able-bodied category. Growing up, I watched the matches of Lee Chong Wei and how he used to move around the court,” he said.“Even in India, the top shuttlers perform extremely well, whether it is Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy or Kidambi Srikanth. I know them personally and have always admired how well they are able to compete at the top,” Suhas signed off.