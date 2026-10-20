মঙ্গলবার, ২০ অক্টোবর ২০২৬, ০১:৩০ অপরাহ্ন
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Deepthi Jeevanji wins 400m T20 gold with Asian Para Games record | Asian Para Games 2026 News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২০ অক্টোবর, ২০২৬
  • ৫৩ সময় দেখুন
Deepthi Jeevanji wins 400m T20 gold with Asian Para Games record | Asian Para Games 2026 News


Deepthi Jeevanji (PTI Photo)

India’s Deepthi Jeevanji won the gold medal in the women’s 400m T20 event at the Asian Para Games 2026 on Tuesday. The 23-year-old clocked 56.36 seconds to set a new Games record.Deepthi, who hails from Telangana, finished ahead of Japan’s Niina Kanno, who took silver in 58.92 seconds. Kanno’s compatriot Akane Kato won bronze with a time of 1 minute and 0.26 seconds.Deepthi adds another medal to her achievementsDeepthi is an established name in para athletics. She won gold at the 2024 Para World Championships and has also won a bronze medal at the Paralympics in the same event.Her latest victory at the Asian Para Games adds to her impressive record in the women’s 400m T20 category.

What is the T20 category?

The T20 category is for athletes with intellectual impairments.Athletes in this classification may face challenges with processing information, maintaining concentration and following race plans or tactical strategies.



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