Diljit Dosanjh Touches Daddy Yankee’s Mother’s Feet At Latin Grammys 2026, Wins Hearts With Humble Gesture | Bollywood News

News movies bollywood Diljit Dosanjh Touches Daddy Yankee’s Mother’s Feet At Latin Grammys 2026, Wins Hearts With Humble Gesture

Last Updated: November 14, 2026, 08:16 IST

Diljit Dosanjh shared a heartwarming moment with Daddy Yankee and his mother at the Latin Grammys 2026. A video of Diljit touching her feet has won praise on social media.

Diljit Dosanjh Touches Daddy Yankee’s Mother’s Feet At Latin Grammys 2026, Wins Hearts With Humble Gesture

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh is winning hearts with a sweet gesture at the Latin Grammys 2026. The singer, who recently collaborated with Puerto Rican reggaeton star Daddy Yankee, was seen seeking blessings from the latter’s mother. A video of the backstage interaction has gone viral and is receiving a lot of love from fans.

Diljit Dosanjh Touches Daddy Yankee’s Mother’s Feet

A video shared by Diljit’s team on Instagram shows a warm moment between the two singers ahead of their performance at the awards ceremony. Daddy Yankee arrived at the venue with his mother, where Diljit greeted them with folded hands. After exchanging greetings with the reggaeton star, he was introduced to his mother.

In a heartwarming gesture, Diljit bowed down and touched her feet to seek her blessings. Daddy Yankee went on to describe Diljit as a ‘great guy’.

The video has left fans in awe, and they praised Diljit for his humility and respect. One social media user wrote, “It’s unbelievable how humble he is. Protect him at all costs,” while another fan commented, “His humility makes him bigger than he already is. Diljit is unique.” A third fan commented, “Rab Da Banda,” wrote another one wrote, “Made me cry when he touched her feet, wow.”

Diljit Dosanjh And Daddy Yankee’s Performance

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh and Daddy Yankee also gave the audience a glimpse of their cross-cultural musical collaboration at the 2026 Latin Grammys. The duo performed their recently released track Pokito, bringing Punjabi music and Latin reggaeton together on the international stage.

One of the highlights was Diljit’s energetic Punjabi hook, “Haan chalda na chalda, mitran da billo thaa-thaa chalda”, which blended with Daddy Yankee’s Spanish verses.

Sharing a video of their performance, Diljit wrote, “PANJABI AA GAYE @latingrammys OYE Dunia Di Har Stage Te PANJABI Boli Jau Gi.. Baba Sukh Rakhe Shoutout to Big Brother @daddyyankee Thank you for Bringing Two Cultures Together On One Stage Shoutout to @latingrammys For Having Us.”

The two artists recently joined forces for their track ‘Pokito’, which was released on October 30.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Upcoming Concerts And Coachella Return

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh is currently busy with his Aura India Tour. He began the tour with a concert in Delhi on October 30 and is scheduled to perform in Indore on November 15. The upcoming stops include Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Lucknow. He will wrap up the India leg with a concert in Chandigarh on December 6.

The singer will then head to Abu Dhabi for a performance on December 31, marking the New Year’s Eve finale of his Aura World Tour.

Apart from his concert commitments, Diljit is also gearing up to return to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2027. He made history in 2023 by becoming the first Punjabi artist to perform at the international music festival. His upcoming appearances are scheduled for April 9 and April 16.

The Friday line-up will also feature global names such as Madonna, Dua Lipa, Zara Larsson, Steve Lacy, Jisoo and Kehlani, making the festival an exciting one for music lovers!

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Quick Answers Powered by Ask News18 What historic performance did Diljit Dosanjh deliver at the 2026 Latin Grammys? Diljit Dosanjh made history at the 2026 Latin Grammy Awards held in Las Vegas as the first Indian artist to perform live at the prestigious ceremony. He took the international stage alongside Puerto Rican star Daddy Yankee to perform their cross-cultural track Pokito, blending Punjabi music with Latin reggaeton. Which viral gesture by Diljit Dosanjh backstage at the Latin Grammys won fans over? A backstage video showed Diljit warmly greeting Daddy Yankee and his mother, Rosa Rodríguez, before their performance. In a heartwarming act of humility, Diljit bowed down and touched her feet to seek her blessings, leaving fans and social media users in awe. What are Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming concert and festival schedule details? Diljit is currently on his Aura India Tour, with stops including Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and a finale in Chandigarh on December 6, followed by a New Year’s Eve show in Abu Dhabi. He is also scheduled to return to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 9 and April 16, 2027. Powered by Ask News18

First Published: November 14, 2026, 08:16 IST