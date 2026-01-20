মঙ্গলবার, ২০ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৯:৫৮ পূর্বাহ্ন
'Easier said than done': Virat Kohli's brother hits back at Sanjay Manjrekar as star silences critics with another century | Cricket News
‘Easier said than done’: Virat Kohli’s brother hits back at Sanjay Manjrekar as star silences critics with another century | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২০ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
‘Easier said than done’: Virat Kohli’s brother hits back at Sanjay Manjrekar as star silences critics with another century | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli’s bat once again became the loudest response after India lost the three-match ODI series against New Zealand 1-2, with the former captain’s elder brother Vikas Kohli taking a pointed swipe at critics questioning the great’s choices late in his career.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!India went down by 41 runs in the series decider in Indore, but Kohli stood tall amid the collapse, producing a sublime 124 while chasing a daunting 338. Across the three matches, the 37-year-old amassed 240 runs at an average of 80, with scores of 93, 23 and 124, underlining his enduring dominance in the format.

Shubman Gill on missed chances, fielding lapses & World Cup preparation after ODI series loss

The knock came days after former India batter and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar questioned Kohli’s decision to retire from Test cricket and continue in what he described as the “easy” format of ODIs. The remark, made during the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney where Joe Root and Steve Smith struck centuries, drew widespread criticism from fans.Vikas Kohli joined the chorus on Sunday, soon after Virat registered his 54th ODI hundred and 85th international ton. In a post on Threads that has since gone viral, he aimed a sharp barb at Manjrekar. “I wonder if Mr Expert of cricket has some suggestions for the easiest form of cricket. You need to be there to do that. Anyways, as I said, Easier said than done,” he wrote.

Vikas Kohli

The numbers back the sentiment. In Kohli’s last six ODIs, he has scored three centuries and two half-centuries. He also struck a hundred and a fifty for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, silencing doubts about his motivation after stepping away from Tests.Kohli will next feature in India colours in July 2026 during the England ODI tour. Before that, he will turn his focus to IPL 2026, aiming to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru defend their title.



