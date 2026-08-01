Cristiano Ronaldo leaves one-word comment to viral Instagram reel hailing him as most famous athlete in history | Football News

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo speaks to reporters during a press conference ahead of his team¥s World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Spain, Sunday, July 5, 2026, in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Al Nassr captain leaves confident response after viral Instagram reel ranks him above Michael Jordan and Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo has gone viral once again after reacting to an Instagram reel that described him as the most famous athlete in history. The Al Nassr captain left a short but confident response beneath the post after an AI-generated ranking placed him ahead of basketball legend Michael Jordan and long-time football rival Lionel Messi. The interaction quickly spread across social media, with Ronaldo’s comment drawing millions of views and reigniting conversations about his global popularity, sporting legacy and unmatched reach beyond football.

Ronaldo’s comment sparks social media frenzy



The viral reel was posted by Mexican podcast Hambriados, which asked an artificial intelligence programme to rank the most famous athletes of all time based on worldwide recognition. The AI placed Ronaldo at No. 1, followed by Michael Jordan in second and Lionel Messi in third, citing football’s status as the world’s most-followed sport alongside Ronaldo’s unprecedented social media following. Ronaldo noticed the post himself and replied with a single-word comment in Spanish: “Fácil”, meaning “Easy.” The brief response immediately gained traction online, with screenshots of the exchange circulating across Instagram, X and Threads. Fans praised the Portuguese star’s trademark confidence, while the ranking itself fuelled fresh discussion across the sporting world.

Another milestone in an extraordinary career

The social media moment comes shortly after another landmark year for Ronaldo. The 41-year-old recently completed his sixth FIFA World Cup appearance with Portugal, becoming the first footballer to score in six different World Cup tournaments. Portugal’s campaign ended in the Round of 16 against eventual champions Spain, but Ronaldo once again added another unique record to an already unparalleled international career.

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo (7) cowalks out for the warm up before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Portugal and Spain in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Monday, July 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

He also heads into the new season after helping Al Nassr capture the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title, adding another league championship to a career that has seen him win domestic honours in England, Spain, Italy and Saudi Arabia. Across club and international football, Ronaldo has now scored 976 official senior goals, extending his record as the highest goalscorer in men’s football history.His international résumé remains equally remarkable. Ronaldo has made 233 appearances for Portugal, scoring a record 146 international goals while providing 46 assists. He captained Portugal to their first major international trophy at UEFA Euro 2016 before leading them to UEFA Nations League triumphs in 2019 and 2025.

Young fans hold a photo of Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Spain in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Monday, July 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has also lifted five UEFA Champions League titles, won league crowns in four different countries and remains one of the most decorated footballers the game has ever produced.

Preparations continue for the new season

Ronaldo is now turning his attention to the 2026-27 campaign after returning from his post-World Cup break. The 41-year-old recently rejoined Al Nassr following Portugal’s run to the World Cup Round of 16 and is expected to play a key role as the Saudi Pro League champions begin preparations to defend their domestic crown. With pre-season under way, the Portuguese captain will also be looking to build on another prolific campaign as he closes in on the remarkable milestone of 1,000 career goals.