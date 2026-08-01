Top Ent News, Aug 1: Kangana Ranaut, Hrithik Roshan’s Online Spat Goes Viral; Salman Khan Cuts Fee By Rs 50 Cr | Bollywood News

Last Updated: August 01, 2026, 23:52 IST

From Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan’s online spat to Salman Khan taking a fee cut for his next film, here’s everything that made headlines today.

News18

Actor Hrithik Roshan has reacted to Indian copywriter and social media influencer Freddy Birdy’s recent Instagram post, which referenced the viral “We Need to Apologise to Hrithik” trend. Responding in the comments section, the actor urged people to prioritise facts over online narratives, saying it was important not to get carried away by social media trends.

For More: Hrithik Roshan Reacts To ‘We Need To Apologise To Hrithik’ Trend: ‘I’ll Wait, For When The Context To It…’

The online exchange between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut has taken a fresh turn. Hours after Hrithik reacted to the viral “We Need to Apologise to Hrithik” trend by urging people not to be swayed by social media narratives and to wait for “facts and truth,” Kangana hit back with a strongly worded statement, accusing him of adding “fuel to the fire” instead of speaking against those targeting her.

For More: Kangana Ranaut Hits Back At Hrithik Roshan: ‘Stop Adding Fuel To The Fire And Embarrassing Your Partner’

Dhurandhar’s co-producer, Jyoti Deshpande, has opened up about why Ranveer Singh was cast in the mega blockbuster film franchise. Explaining the mathematics behind the casting, she mentioned that since the film already cost too much, hiring expensive actors was not a viable option. She mentioned that she needed a “performer” instead of a “so-called star” and Ranveer Singh fit the bill.

For More: Ranveer Singh Was Cast In Dhurandhar As Hiring ‘So-Called Stars’ Was Too Expensive, Says Producer

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s ‘wedding video’ has gone viral across social media platforms, sparking nostalgia among fans. In the video, Janhvi and Ishaan discuss how to know whether your partner is “the one”, making a beautiful couple dressed in decadent ethnic wear. Janhvi stunned in a deep red lehenga while Ishaan looked dapper in ivory.

For More: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter Get Married In Viral Video; Actor Says ‘She’s Worth The Wait’ | Watch

Salman Khan is one of Bollywood’s highest-paid stars as he charges approximately Rs 120 crore for every film he does. That’s why his recent move has caught everyone by surprise. According to media reports, the superstar agreed to charge much less than his usual fee for SVC 63, and the reason is said to be a close friend.

For More: Salman Khan Slashes His Fee By Rs 50 Crore For SVC 63 Because Of A Close Friend | Report

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First Published: August 01, 2026, 23:52 IST

News movies bollywood Top Ent News, Aug 1: Kangana Ranaut, Hrithik Roshan’s Online Spat Goes Viral; Salman Khan Cuts Fee By Rs 50 Cr