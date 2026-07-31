Top Ent News, July 31: Jana Nayagan Hit By Cauvery Protests In Karnataka, Ramayana Trailer Finds Fans In Pakistan | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 31, 2026, 23:55 IST

Here are the top newsmakers from the world of entertainment today, July 31, 2026.

Top entertainment newsmakers of the day.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has reportedly become the latest casualty of the ongoing Cauvery water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Several theatres across Karnataka have reportedly halted screenings of the Tamil film amid protests by farmers and pro-Kannada organisations opposing the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Read full story here: Cauvery Protest: ‘Jana Nayagan’ Screenings Stopped In Karnataka, Posters Of Vijay’s Film Removed

Aryan Khan’s latest public appearance in London has sparked fresh speculation about his personal life. Shah Rukh Khan’s son was recently photographed with Danish singer-songwriter Vinnie Takair after the two were reportedly spotted leaving a casino. The pictures have since gone viral on social media, fuelling rumours that the two may be dating, although neither Aryan nor Vinnie has addressed the speculation.

Read full story here: Who Is Vinnie Takair? Meet The Danish Singer Who Was Spotted With Aryan Khan In London

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has sparked reactions beyond India following the release of its trailer on July 30. While fans across the country have been discussing the film’s scale, casting and visual effects, several Pakistani content creators have also shared their reactions to the first full glimpse of the mythological epic.

Read full story here: Ramayana Trailer Finds Fans In Pakistan; YouTubers Praise Yash, Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi

Salman Khan’s recent appearance at a Mumbai event became a talking point online, with many fans expressing concern about his health. Several videos from the event went viral, triggering a wave of reactions across social media. While the superstar appeared to address the speculation with a witty post, film producer Shailendra Singh has now shared an interesting behind-the-scenes anecdote about him. Recalling one of their meetings, Shailendra revealed that Salman was casually enjoying a plate of biryani and chatting with him while simultaneously undergoing a hair treatment.

Read full story here: Salman Khan Ate Biryani While Getting His Scalp Injected, Producer Recalls Bizarre Meeting At Bandra Home

The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash’s Ramayana has found another admirer in filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The Animal director shared his reaction on social media after watching the first glimpse of Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious mythological drama, praising both its scale and its central message.

Read full story here: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Praises Ramayana Trailer, Says ‘Dharma Will Always Triumph Over Adharma’

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News movies bollywood Top Ent News, July 31: Jana Nayagan Hit By Cauvery Protests In Karnataka, Ramayana Trailer Finds Fans In Pakistan