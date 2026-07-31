শুক্রবার, ৩১ জুলাই ২০২৬, ১০:৫৮ পূর্বাহ্ন
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‘We’ve shared the dressing room for so many years’: Rohit Sharma’s heartfelt note for Ajinkya Rahane | Cricket News Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Shine In Ramayana Trailer; Sudesh Berry Calls PM Modi A Vishnu Avatar | Bollywood News কালিয়াকৈরে ইন্টারনেট লাইনে কাজ করতে গিয়ে বিদ্যুৎস্পৃষ্ট, দুই হাত হারালেন তরুণ সোহান হাসপাতালের বেডে মৃত্যুর সঙ্গে লড়াই, থানায় অভিযোগ ছাত্রদলের লাগাম টানুন— তারেক রহমানের উদ্দেশে সারজিস শ্যামনগরে জলবায়ু সহনশীল জনগোষ্ঠী তৈরি প্রকল্পের অংশগ্রহণমূলক শিখন ও অভিজ্ঞতা বিনিময় সভা ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৩ জনের মৃত্যু, নতুন আক্রান্ত ৪৬৩ ওয়াই-ফাইয়ের গতি বাড়ানোর উপায় সীমান্তের বেকার তরুণদের দক্ষ করে তুলতে বিজিবির ব্যতিক্রমী উদ্যোগ ঢাকায় পৌঁছেছেন যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের দক্ষিণ ও মধ্য এশিয়া বিষয়ক বিশেষ দূত Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor Is Ram, Yash Is Ravana And Sunny Deol Is Hanuman
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‘We’ve shared the dressing room for so many years’: Rohit Sharma’s heartfelt note for Ajinkya Rahane | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ৩১ জুলাই, ২০২৬
  • ৩৬ সময় দেখুন
‘We’ve shared the dressing room for so many years’: Rohit Sharma’s heartfelt note for Ajinkya Rahane | Cricket News


Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma (Image credit: AFP)

NEW DELHI: Ajinkya Rahane announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday, bringing the curtain down on a career that spanned nearly two decades. The veteran batter shared an emotional video on Instagram to announce his decision and soon received heartfelt tributes from across the cricketing world, including from his Mumbai teammate and former India captain Rohit Sharma.Rohit praised Rahane’s hard work and commitment, while thanking him for his contribution to Indian cricket. “We’ve shared the dressing room for so many years, and I know how much hard work has gone into everything you’ve achieved. Your commitment and professionalism have always set you apart. Congratulations on a wonderful career. Best wishes,” Rohit wrote in an X post.Rahane represented India in 85 Tests, scoring 5,077 runs, including 12 centuries and 26 fifties, at an average of 38.46. In ODIs, he played 90 matches and scored 2,962 runs, with three centuries and 24 fifties at an average of 35.26.In T20Is, Rahane featured in 20 matches and scored 375 runs, including one half-century. As India’s Test captain, he remained unbeaten, recording four wins and two draws. He also has the highest win percentage among Indian Test captains who have led the team in at least five matches.One of Rahane’s finest moments as captain came during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. After India’s heavy defeat in Adelaide, he led the team to a memorable comeback, guiding them to a Boxing Day Test win in Melbourne before sealing a historic series victory at the Gabba, where Australia’s long unbeaten streak came to an end. Rahane also captained India to a crucial Test victory against Australia in Dharamshala in 2017.



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কালিয়াকৈরে ইন্টারনেট লাইনে কাজ করতে গিয়ে বিদ্যুৎস্পৃষ্ট, দুই হাত হারালেন তরুণ সোহান হাসপাতালের বেডে মৃত্যুর সঙ্গে লড়াই, থানায় অভিযোগ
কালিয়াকৈরে ইন্টারনেট লাইনে কাজ করতে গিয়ে বিদ্যুৎস্পৃষ্ট, দুই হাত হারালেন তরুণ সোহান হাসপাতালের বেডে মৃত্যুর সঙ্গে লড়াই, থানায় অভিযোগ
ছাত্রদলের লাগাম টানুন— তারেক রহমানের উদ্দেশে সারজিস
ছাত্রদলের লাগাম টানুন— তারেক রহমানের উদ্দেশে সারজিস
শ্যামনগরে জলবায়ু সহনশীল জনগোষ্ঠী তৈরি প্রকল্পের অংশগ্রহণমূলক শিখন ও অভিজ্ঞতা বিনিময় সভা
শ্যামনগরে জলবায়ু সহনশীল জনগোষ্ঠী তৈরি প্রকল্পের অংশগ্রহণমূলক শিখন ও অভিজ্ঞতা বিনিময় সভা
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৩ জনের মৃত্যু, নতুন আক্রান্ত ৪৬৩
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৩ জনের মৃত্যু, নতুন আক্রান্ত ৪৬৩
ওয়াই-ফাইয়ের গতি বাড়ানোর উপায়
ওয়াই-ফাইয়ের গতি বাড়ানোর উপায়
সীমান্তের বেকার তরুণদের দক্ষ করে তুলতে বিজিবির ব্যতিক্রমী উদ্যোগ
সীমান্তের বেকার তরুণদের দক্ষ করে তুলতে বিজিবির ব্যতিক্রমী উদ্যোগ
ঢাকায় পৌঁছেছেন যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের দক্ষিণ ও মধ্য এশিয়া বিষয়ক বিশেষ দূত
ঢাকায় পৌঁছেছেন যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের দক্ষিণ ও মধ্য এশিয়া বিষয়ক বিশেষ দূত
Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor Is Ram, Yash Is Ravana And Sunny Deol Is Hanuman
Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor Is Ram, Yash Is Ravana And Sunny Deol Is Hanuman
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