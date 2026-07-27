‘I couldn’t eat or drink for three days’: Mirabai Chanu’s sacrifice behind CWG gold | Commonwealth Games News

Mirabai Chanu won her third straight Commonwealth Games gold medal in the women’s 48kg weightlifting event in Glasgow on Sunday, setting new Commonwealth and Commonwealth Games records despite revealing that she had not eaten or drunk water for days to make weight.The 31-year-old from Manipur lifted 85kg in the snatch and 105kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 190kg. She broke the Commonwealth and Commonwealth Games records in the snatch and also set new Commonwealth Games records in the clean and jerk and total lift.After receiving her medal, Mirabai stood on top of the podium as the national anthem played, with tears in her eyes. She was also wearing tricolour ribbons in her hair.

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“Jaldi jaldi karo, maine kuch khaaya nahi hai 2 din se (please do this quickly I haven’t eaten in 2 days),” Mirabai told reporters.The Tokyo Olympics silver medallist later became emotional while speaking about the support she received from her mother and coach Vijay Sharma.“They have supported me through thick and thin.“I was under a lot of pressure from family and friends, so happy to win third gold for India,” she said after the win.“I was not going to put too much effort in these Games but I failed my first attempt. Coach and I had thought that I would do two lifts each.”Nigeria’s Ruth Asuquo Nyong finished second with a total lift of 168kg, 22kg behind Mirabai.Mirabai entered the competition after the rest of the field had completed their opening attempts. She missed her first snatch lift at 82kg but succeeded with the same weight in her second attempt before going on to break the Commonwealth record.She also failed her opening clean and jerk attempt at 105kg but successfully lifted the same weight on her second try. The lift secured the gold medal and set new Commonwealth Games records in the clean and jerk and total.With the title already sealed, Mirabai skipped her third clean and jerk attempt to avoid unnecessary strain ahead of the Asian Games, which are less than two months away.“Managing my weight is extremely difficult. For any athlete, controlling body weight takes an immense struggle. When I compete in the 48 kg category, It is difficult because I barely have any room to lose more.“To make weight this time, I had to stop everything. I couldn’t eat food and haven’t drunk water for three days.”“50.5kg is my natural weight so for 49 kg, a cut 1.5kg, but for 48kg it becomes more which is really tough,” she said.