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India vs Japan Live Score, T20I: Rain threat looms as India face Japan in historic one-off T20I Aasif Khan’s Wife Zeba Breaks Silence On His Viral Bigg Boss 20 Videos With Love Gill: ‘Enough Is Enough’ | Television News ‘শেখ হাসিনার সঙ্গে বিরোধীদলের যোগসাজশ থাকতে পারে’ ডেঙ্গুতে প্রাণ হারাল আরও ৬ জন, নতুন আক্রান্ত ১৬৫৫ এমএফএস খাতের ফাঁদ: ই-মানি, ট্রাস্ট ফান্ড ও সাড়ে আঠারো টাকা জবি’র ২য় সমাবর্তন ৩০ জানুয়ারি নোয়াখালীর বেগমগঞ্জে নিষিদ্ধ নেতাদের নিয়ে ইউএনও’র ভূরিভোজ, এলাকায় তীব্র ক্ষোভ আলেপ্পোর কাছে সিরীয় সেনাবাহিনীর ঘাঁটিতে শক্তিশালী বিস্ফোরণ, আহত ৪ Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani To Welcome Second Child? Salman Khan Says, ‘Another One Soon’ | Bollywood News ‘I won’t leave it until I win’: Mairaj Ahmad Khan returns for his 4th Asian Games with the same Olympic dream he had 20 years ago | Asian Games 2026 News
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Aasif Khan’s Wife Zeba Breaks Silence On His Viral Bigg Boss 20 Videos With Love Gill: ‘Enough Is Enough’ | Television News

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Aasif Khan’s Wife Zeba Breaks Silence On His Viral Bigg Boss 20 Videos With Love Gill: ‘Enough Is Enough’ | Television News


News movies television Aasif Khan’s Wife Zeba Breaks Silence On His Viral Bigg Boss 20 Videos With Love Gill: ‘Enough Is Enough’

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Panchayat actor Aasif Khan’s wife Zeba reacted to speculation over his Bigg Boss 20 videos with Love Gill and asked viewers not to judge their marriage.

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Panchayat Star Aasif Khan’s Wife Zeba Reacts To Love Gill Videos From Bigg Boss 20.

Panchayat Star Aasif Khan’s Wife Zeba Reacts To Love Gill Videos From Bigg Boss 20.

Bigg Boss 20 contestant and Panchayat actor Aasif Khan’s wife Zeba has reacted to the social media speculation surrounding his equation with fellow contestant Love Gill, asking viewers not to judge their marriage or his character based on short clips from the reality show.

Videos of Aasif and Love sharing warm moments, including hugs, have been going viral  online and has led to rumours about their equation. Some social media users also questioned Aasif’s marriage after watching the clips.

Zeba has now spoken out, saying that viewers should watch Aasif’s complete journey on the show rather than draw conclusions from isolated moments. She wrote, “Enough is enough. As Aasif’s wife, I feel it’s important to speak from my heart and with complete clarity.”

Zeba asks viewers to watch Bigg Boss 20 live feed

According to Zeba, the conversations around Aasif’s relationship with Love are being shaped by selected moments from the show. She said that viewers are creating different narratives based on clips circulating on social media. She wrote, “Everyone is trying to create a different narrative about Aasif. I’m talking about things that are based on his moments on the show, which are raising questions about our marriage.”

Zeba specifically asked viewers to look beyond viral clips and follow Aasif’s overall journey inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. “Please pay attention to the 24/7 live feed, not the clips that are going viral on social media,” she wrote.

Aasif has spoken about his marriage on the show

Zeba also said Aasif has spoken about her and their relationship inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. She asked viewers to watch his full journey instead of judging him from individual clips. She also acknowledged that every contestant enters the Bigg Boss house with their own strategy and game. However, she asked viewers to keep discussions about the contestants separate from speculation about their personal relationships. “Everyone inside the house is playing their own game. Let them play. But don’t make a game out of judging someone’s marriage or character,” Zeba wrote.

Zeba wrapped up her post by asking viewers to focus on Aasif’s journey inside the Bigg Boss 20 house and support him based on who he is, rather than judging him through individual clips.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 20 airs daily on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

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Aasif Khan’s wife Zeba addressed the speculation surrounding his bond with Love Gill by stating that viewers should watch his complete journey rather than judging their marriage from isolated social media clips, emphasizing that “enough is enough.”

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Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment wo…Read More

First Published:

September 22, 2026, 06:45 IST

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