Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani To Welcome Second Child? Salman Khan Says, ‘Another One Soon’ | Bollywood News

News movies bollywood Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani To Welcome Second Child? Salman Khan Says, ‘Another One Soon’

Last Updated: September 21, 2026, 06:45 IST

Salman Khan jokes with Sidharth Malhotra about having another child with Kiara Advani during their Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar conversation.

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani To Have Second Child Soon? Salman Khan Hints At It.

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia graced Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar to promote their upcoming film The Vvaan: Force of the Forest. During their appearance, host Salman Khan asked Sidharth about his life after marriage with Kiara Advani and fatherhood. “How’s married life and how’s fatherhood?” Salman asked, to which Sidharth replied, “Very good. Very good.”

Salman then teased Sidharth about how he had once repeatedly encouraged him to get married. “Tumse poocha tha us time par shaadi kar, shaadi kar, shaadi kar. Tab toh sharmili dulhan ban gaye the yeh,” he joked. Sidharth then explained why he and Kiara had kept their relationship private for so long. “Hamara raaz humne raaz rakha tha bhai. Woh raaz humne sahi time pe khola,” he said. Salman immediately added to the joke, “Woh raaz abhi bachche mein hai.”

Sidharth Malhotra calls fatherhood the best role

Sidharth and Kiara welcomed their daughter, Saraayah Malhotra, in July 2025. The couple announced her name a few months later. Speaking about becoming a father, Sidharth said, “I think it’s the best role possible — to become a father.” He also spoke affectionately about his daughter, saying, “Hamari bahut hi pyaari beti hai, jo abhi 15 mahine ki ho gayi hai takreeban. Abhi bhi naye-naye sab bol rahi hai aur seekh rahi hai. I think the best feeling in the world and hopefully aise hi rahega.”

Salman then joked, “Hopefully you will have another one soon!”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani relationship

Sidharth and Kiara reportedly grew closer while working together on Shershaah. They kept their relationship largely away from the public eye before getting married in an intimate ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer on February 7, 2023.

Sidharth puts Salman on the spot

The conversation then turned towards Salman himself. After discussing his own marriage and experience as a father, Sidharth asked the superstar, “Aapka kya khayal hai shaadi aur bachchon pe?” Salman said, “Mere khayal bahut achhe hain shaadi aur bachchon par. Lekin main woh share nahi karna chahta.”

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Tamannaah are promoting The Vvaan: Force of the Forest, which is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 25, 2026.

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Quick Answers Powered by Ask News18 When did Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani welcome their daughter Saraayah? Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani welcomed their daughter, Saraayah Malhotra, in July 2025 and later announced her name a few months afterward. When and where did Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani get married? The couple got married in an intimate ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer on February 7, 2023. When is Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s film The Vvaan releasing? Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia are promoting their upcoming film, The Vvaan: Force of the Forest, which is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 25, 2026. Powered by Ask News18

About the Author Shreyanka Mazumdar Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment wo…Read More

First Published: September 21, 2026, 06:45 IST