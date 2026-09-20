‘Sorry’: Salman Khan Apologises For Bigg Boss 20 Heart Attack Act, Says Promo Made Him Look Like Qazi | Television News

News movies television ‘Sorry’: Salman Khan Apologises For Bigg Boss 20 Heart Attack Act, Says Promo Made Him Look Like Qazi

Last Updated: September 20, 2026, 06:45 IST

Salman Khan has apologised for the way his Bigg Boss 20 heart attack act was edited in the promo, clarifying that he was trying to show the impact of faking a health scare.

Salman Khan Says ‘Nothing Is Wrong With My Health’ After Bigg Boss 20 Heart Attack Act.

Salman Khan has apologised for the way a Bigg Boss 20 promo showed him seeming to suffer a heart attack during Weekend Ka Vaar. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the actor clarified that there was nothing wrong with his health and said the promo was edited in a way that made his act look similar to what Qazi Touqeer had done inside the house.

Salman Khan apologises over heart attack act

Salman reacted to the controversy after the promo showed him clutching his chest and looking as though he was in serious pain. The sequence left viewers concerned about his health, while others slammed him for seemingly using a medical emergency as entertainment.

In his Instagram Story, Salman wrote, “Nothing is wrong with my health by the grace of God. The bigg boss promo should not have been cut like the way it was cut. It totally beats the purpose n looks like I am doing the same thing that kazi was doing in the house ,the pain was only to show kazi that wat he did was wrong coz he used his health for entertainment specially when the 15 people in the house were not aware that he was acting and were getting worried for his health.Sorry abt the way the promo was cut , Guess it’s the format that they use in promoting the shows , I apologise on their behalf (sic).”

What did Qazi Touqeer do in Bigg Boss 20?

Qazi Touqeer had earlier created concern inside the Bigg Boss 20 house by loudly asking for his medicines after a task. His behaviour worried the other contestants, following which Bigg Boss asked him to report to the medical room. However, once he reached the medical room, Qazi told the doctor that there was nothing wrong with him and admitted that he was acting as part of the game. He also said that he had told the cameras that he was pretending.

Qazi later continued with the act and said he planned to entertain viewers by taking on different characters. The incident nevertheless left some of his fellow contestants worried about his health.

Salman Khan wanted to show why Qazi’s act was wrong

Salman’s point was to show Qazi what it looks like when someone pretends to be unwell and makes others worry, only to later reveal that it was all an act. He wanted to demonstrate the impact of turning something as serious as a health scare into entertainment and, in the process, making a mockery of the concern it can cause.

Qazi’s other acts have also sparked debate

Qazi’s dramatic style has remained a talking point on the show. Earlier, he had staged a midnight prank in which he behaved as though he had seen something frightening, leaving other housemates scared before it became clear that he was joking.

Last week, his “Ganji Gudiya” and alleged “Lollipop” remarks also triggered a debate among contestants and viewers, with reactions divided over whether his comments were inappropriate or taken out of context.

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Quick Answers Powered by Ask News18 Why did Salman Khan apologize following the Bigg Boss 20 promo? Salman Khan apologized because the promo was edited in a way that made it look like he suffered a real medical emergency or heart attack, which caused concern among viewers. What was the purpose behind Salman Khan’s chest pain act on Bigg Boss 20? Salman acted out the pain to demonstrate to contestant Qazi Touqeer that using a fake health scare for entertainment is wrong, especially since the other housemates were genuinely worried. How did Qazi Touqeer react during his medical room visit in Bigg Boss 20? After reaching the medical room, Qazi confessed to the doctor that nothing was wrong with him and admitted that he was merely acting as part of the game. Powered by Ask News18

About the Author Shreyanka Mazumdar Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment wo…Read More

First Published: September 20, 2026, 06:45 IST