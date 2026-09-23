Allu Arjun Congratulates Pushpa Director Sukumar For National Award Win: ‘This Award Means As Much To Me As Mine’ | Telugu Cinema News

News movies telugu-cinema Allu Arjun Congratulates Pushpa Director Sukumar For National Award Win: ‘This Award Means As Much To Me As Mine’

Last Updated: September 23, 2026, 07:40 IST

Allu Arjun congratulated director Sukumar B on his National Film Award for Best Original Screenplay for ‘Pushpa: The Rule’. Both won National Awards for ‘Pushpa’.

Allu Arjun Congratulates Pushpa Director Sukumar For National Award Win: ‘This Award Means As Much To Me As Mine’

Actor Allu Arjun extended his warmest greetings to his ‘Pushpa’ director Sukumar B for being awared the prestigious National Film Award on Tuesday. In an X post, Allu Arjun, who previously won a National Award for Best Actor for his role ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, celebrating both of their wins. “Heartfelt congratulations to my director @aryasukku garu! Been awaiting this moment. This award means as much to me as mine. In the end, both of us got National Awards for #PUSHPA. Grateful,” he wrote.

Heartfelt congratulations to my director @aryasukku garu! Been awaiting this moment. This award means as much to me as mine. In the end, both of us got National Awards for #PUSHPA. Grateful.

The milestone was also celebrated on the film’s official social media handle with the caption, “A National Honour for a story that rewrote the rules. Congratulations to @aryasukku Garu on winning the Best Screenplay Writer award for #Pushpa2TheRule at the prestigious 72nd National Film Awards.”

On Tuesday, President Droupadi Murmu presented the National Film Awards at a ceremony held in Gujarat’s Kevadia, where Sukumar was honoured with the coveted award for Best Original Screenplay for ‘Pushpa: The Rule’.

Released in December 2024, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ created history at the box office and went on to break several records. Directed by Sukumar, the action-drama features Allu Arjun in the role of Pushpa Raj, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

Instituted in 1954, the National Awards are among the most prestigious honours of Indian cinema, which recognise excellence across Feature Films, Non-Feature Films and Writing on Cinema and include a wide range of languages, regions and forms of filmmaking.

The 72nd National Award took place in Gujarat for the first time this year. It took place at Kevadia which is famous for the 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India.

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Quick Answers Powered by Ask News18 Which award did director Sukumar win for Pushpa 2: The Rule at the 72nd National Film Awards? Director Sukumar won the prestigious Best Original Screenplay award for ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ at the 72nd National Film Awards, which were presented by President Droupadi Murmu in Gujarat’s Kevadia on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. What did actor Allu Arjun say about Sukumar’s National Film Award win for Pushpa 2? Actor Allu Arjun extended warm congratulations to director Sukumar on X, stating that he had been awaiting this moment and that the award meant as much to him as his own National Award win for the Pushpa franchise. Where was the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony held in 2026? The 72nd National Film Awards ceremony took place in Gujarat’s Kevadia, marking the first time the prestigious event was held in the state. Powered by Ask News18

About the Author Shreyanka Mazumdar Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment wo…Read More

First Published: September 23, 2026, 07:40 IST