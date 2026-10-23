শনিবার, ২৪ অক্টোবর ২০২৬, ০৩:৩৭ অপরাহ্ন
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Nihal Sarin, Koneru Humpy clinch individual gold medals at European Chess Club Cup 2026 | Chess News Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi Concert Gets Police Nod; Kalki 2898 AD Sequel Makers Drop First Look Video | Bollywood News সাজেকে পর্যটকদের জীবন রক্ষা ও পরিস্থিতি নিয়ন্ত্রণে সেনাবাহিনীর ভূমিকার প্রশংসায় পার্বত্য নাগরিক অধিকার পরিষদ বিতর্কিত বক্তব্যের জন্য হুইপ নিজানের দুঃখপ্রকাশ সিএমপি’র চকবাজার থানার অভিযানে আলোচিত ডিডিএন অফিসে হামলা-ভাঙচুরের ঘটনায় সিসিটিভি ফুটেজে শনাক্ত অন্যতম হামলাকারী মোঃ রাজ্জাক ওরফে চিকনা রাজু গ্রেফতার হামের উপসর্গে প্রাণ গেল আরও ৭ শিশুর সিএমপি বাকলিয়া থানার পুলিশ কর্তৃক পরিচালিত অভিযানে চোরাইকৃত মালামাল উদ্ধার সহ এক জন চোর গ্রেফতার হরমুজ প্রণালিতে ইরানের হামলায় ৭টি জাহাজে আগুন সহপাঠীদের কাঁদিয়ে না ফেরার দেশে রাবির সেই চেসি ত্রিপুরা Raghav Chadha Calls Himself ‘Luckiest Husband In The World’ As He Celebrates Parineeti Chopra’s Birthday | Photos | Bollywood News
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Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi Concert Gets Police Nod; Kalki 2898 AD Sequel Makers Drop First Look Video | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ২৪ অক্টোবর, ২০২৬
  • ৬১ সময় দেখুন
Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi Concert Gets Police Nod; Kalki 2898 AD Sequel Makers Drop First Look Video | Bollywood News


News movies bollywood Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi Concert Gets Police Nod; Kalki 2898 AD Sequel Makers Drop First Look Video

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Delhi Police clears Diljit Dosanjh’s Oct 30 concert; Kalki 2898 AD sequel makers unveil Prabhas’ first-look video on his birthday.

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Delhi Police approves Diljit Dosanjh’s Oct 30 show; Kalki 2898 AD sequel makers mark Prabhas’ birthday with a first-look video.

Delhi Police approves Diljit Dosanjh’s Oct 30 show; Kalki 2898 AD sequel makers mark Prabhas’ birthday with a first-look video.

Delhi Police has granted permission for Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert, scheduled for October 30 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Delhi Police told CNN-News18 reporter Anvit Srivastava that, after multiple meetings during which the organisers presented detailed plans addressing security concerns, permission has now been granted.

For More: Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi Concert Not Cancelled, Gets Police Nod After Security Concerns | Exclusive

Prabhas is celebrating his 47th birthday today, October 23, with fans and film industry colleagues flooding social media with wishes. Director Nag Ashwin marked the occasion with a special surprise, unveiling a glimpse of the actor’s return as Bhairava in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. The birthday video offered fans a first look at the character’s comeback, building anticipation for the next chapter of the sci-fi franchise.

For More: ‘Bhairava Is Back’: Kalki 2898 AD Sequel Makers Drop First Look Video On Prabhas’ Birthday, Fans Are Thrilled

Aamir Khan recently attended the Singapore International Film Festival, where he was reportedly seen breaking down on stage while recalling his acting career and talking about his life. The actor opened up about how he worked so hard for decades that it cost him his personal relationships, including those with his family.

For More: Aamir Khan Cries, Says He Lost Relationships Since He Worked Like A ‘Madman’: ‘Felt A Deep Sense Of Loss’

Rakhi Sawant has received relief from a court in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, which cancelled the non-bailable warrant issued against her in a case linked to alleged abetment of suicide. The case dates back to 2010 and stems from remarks allegedly made on her reality show Rakhi Ka Insaaf. The warrant was issued on October 16 after the actress and television personality failed to appear for court hearings. Her lawyer subsequently sought its cancellation, citing an Allahabad High Court order that had stayed further proceedings in the case.

For More: Rakhi Sawant Gets Relief In 2010 Suicide Case, UP Court Cancels Non-Bailable Warrant

For many fans, Michael Gray will always be remembered as the young boy who could turn into a superhero by saying one magical word. Others may remember him as the charming young man who dated Marcia Brady on The Brady Bunch. While Gray eventually stepped away from the limelight, the characters he played continued to hold a special place in the hearts of viewers.

For More: Michael Gray, Star Of Shazam And The Brady Bunch, Dies At 75 In California

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Yes, Delhi Police has officially granted permission for Diljit Dosanjh’s concert after several meetings where organizers presented detailed security, traffic, and crowd-management plans. The event is scheduled for October 30 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

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About the Author

Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu NarainSub-Editor

Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he\’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always…Read More

First Published:

October 23, 2026, 23:59 IST

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অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
সাজেকে পর্যটকদের জীবন রক্ষা ও পরিস্থিতি নিয়ন্ত্রণে সেনাবাহিনীর ভূমিকার প্রশংসায় পার্বত্য নাগরিক অধিকার পরিষদ

সাজেকে পর্যটকদের জীবন রক্ষা ও পরিস্থিতি নিয়ন্ত্রণে সেনাবাহিনীর ভূমিকার প্রশংসায় পার্বত্য নাগরিক অধিকার পরিষদ

বিতর্কিত বক্তব্যের জন্য হুইপ নিজানের দুঃখপ্রকাশ

বিতর্কিত বক্তব্যের জন্য হুইপ নিজানের দুঃখপ্রকাশ

সিএমপি’র চকবাজার থানার অভিযানে আলোচিত ডিডিএন অফিসে হামলা-ভাঙচুরের ঘটনায় সিসিটিভি ফুটেজে শনাক্ত অন্যতম হামলাকারী মোঃ রাজ্জাক ওরফে চিকনা রাজু গ্রেফতার

সিএমপি’র চকবাজার থানার অভিযানে আলোচিত ডিডিএন অফিসে হামলা-ভাঙচুরের ঘটনায় সিসিটিভি ফুটেজে শনাক্ত অন্যতম হামলাকারী মোঃ রাজ্জাক ওরফে চিকনা রাজু গ্রেফতার

সিএমপি বাকলিয়া থানার পুলিশ কর্তৃক পরিচালিত অভিযানে চোরাইকৃত মালামাল উদ্ধার সহ এক জন চোর গ্রেফতার

সিএমপি বাকলিয়া থানার পুলিশ কর্তৃক পরিচালিত অভিযানে চোরাইকৃত মালামাল উদ্ধার সহ এক জন চোর গ্রেফতার

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Raghav Chadha Calls Himself ‘Luckiest Husband In The World’ As He Celebrates Parineeti Chopra’s Birthday | Photos | Bollywood News

Raghav Chadha Calls Himself ‘Luckiest Husband In The World’ As He Celebrates Parineeti Chopra’s Birthday | Photos | Bollywood News

Nihal Sarin, Koneru Humpy clinch individual gold medals at European Chess Club Cup 2026 | Chess News
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Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi Concert Gets Police Nod; Kalki 2898 AD Sequel Makers Drop First Look Video | Bollywood News
Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi Concert Gets Police Nod; Kalki 2898 AD Sequel Makers Drop First Look Video | Bollywood News
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