সোমবার, ১৬ নভেম্বর ২০২৬, ১০:১৬ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
‘Kisi Ke Baap Ka Hindustan Thodi Hai’: Diljit Dosanjh Chants ‘Jai Shree Mahakal’ At Indore Concert | Watch | Bollywood News ‘We have to go with values’: Ex-Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar on India’s aggressive celebrations at U19 Asia Cup final | Cricket News বিএনপি-অঙ্গসংগঠনগুলোকে মাঠে সক্রিয় থাকার নির্দেশ তারেক রহমানের তুরস্কের ইতিহাস-ঐতিহ্য ও আধুনিকতার রাজধানী আঙ্কারা দেশেই স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্রীর হার্টে দু’টি রিং পরানো সম্পন্ন অতিরিক্ত মোবাইল আসক্তি: প্রযুক্তির সুবিধা যখন জীবনের সংকট বাংলাদেশি শিক্ষার্থীদের জন্য জার্মানির ভিসায় নতুন নিয়ম Scene Box Office Collection Day 9: Suriya’s Film Bounces Back On 2nd Saturday, Inches Towards ₹150 Crore | Regional Cinema News India vs New Zealand Football Live Score, International Friendly 2026: Khalid Jamil in focus as India look to bounce back সিরাজগঞ্জে ইউনিয়ন বিএনপির নেতৃত্ব নির্বাচনে ও চেয়ারম্যান পদে মনোনয়ন ফরম বিতরণ
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

‘Kisi Ke Baap Ka Hindustan Thodi Hai’: Diljit Dosanjh Chants ‘Jai Shree Mahakal’ At Indore Concert | Watch | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ১৬ নভেম্বর, ২০২৬
  • ৪০ সময় দেখুন
‘Kisi Ke Baap Ka Hindustan Thodi Hai’: Diljit Dosanjh Chants ‘Jai Shree Mahakal’ At Indore Concert | Watch | Bollywood News


News movies bollywood ‘Kisi Ke Baap Ka Hindustan Thodi Hai’: Diljit Dosanjh Chants ‘Jai Shree Mahakal’ At Indore Concert | Watch

Last Updated:

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh spoke about attempts to stop his Indore concert and performed despite restrictions on four of his songs.

font

Diljit Dosanjh Addresses Restrictions At Indore Concert, Says Nobody Can Stop Him (Pic credit: Instagram).

Diljit Dosanjh Addresses Restrictions At Indore Concert, Says Nobody Can Stop Him (Pic credit: Instagram).

Diljit Dosanjh Indore concert: Diljit Dosanjh addressed the restrictions on his Indore concert by telling the audience that nobody could stop him from performing in the city. The singer also recited lines from a famous ghazal by poet Rahat Indori, as he spoke about the attempts to prevent his November 15 show from taking place.

A clip from the concert, which Diljit later shared on Instagram, shows him telling thousands of fans that he had kept his promise to perform in Indore despite the restrictions and threats.

On stage, Diljit said, “Yeh nahi gaana, woh nahi gaana. Yeh nahi kar sakte, woh nahi kar sakte. Dekho, ye Mahakal ki dharti hai aur yahan aane se humein koi rok nahi sakta. Na toh hum dare the pehle aur na darte hain aaj. Aur aap log kahan darte hain? Aap logon ki taqat hai jo aaj hum yahan hain. Jai Shree Mahakal”

Diljit also recited a few lines from a famous ghazal by late Urdu poet Rahat Indori. He spoke the lines, “Hamare munh se jo nikle wahi sadaqat hai, hamare munh mein tumhari zaban thodi hai. Agar khilaaf hai, hone do, jaan thodi hai, yeh sab dhuaan hai, koi aasmaan thodi hai. Main jaanta hoon ki dushman bhi kam nahi, lekin, hamari tarah hatheli pe jaan thodi hai. Sabhi ka khoon hai shaamil yahan ki mitti main, kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai.”

Why Were Restrictions Placed On Diljit Dosanjh’s Indore Concert?

Diljit Dosanjh’s Indore concert came amid a directive from the District Child Protection Officer asking the venue management to ensure that four of Diljit’s songs were not played during the event.

The notice was issued on November 6 by the District Child Protection Officer under the Women and Child Development Department. It named Patiala Peg, 5 Taara, Jeeb Vicho Afeem, also known as Case, and Jatt Uthe Fire Karda.

The authorities raised concerns that the lyrics of Diljit Dosanjh’s songs could have “a wrong influence on young children.” Since children above the age of five were allowed to attend the concert, the mall management was asked to ensure that the tracks were not part of the performance.

What The Punjab And Haryana High Court Had Said

The notice also referred to a July 2019 order by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The court had expressed concern about songs glorifying alcohol, drugs and violence while hearing cases largely related to noise pollution.

It observed that the “glorification of the liquor, wine, drugs and violence in the songs” across Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh “has increased in recent times.”

The court had also observed, “These songs affect the children of impressionable age.” It directed police chiefs to “ensure that no songs are played glorifying the liquor, wine, drugs and violence in any song even in live shows.”

Who Filed The Complaint Against Diljit’s Songs?

The latest directive followed a complaint filed on November 1 by Chandigarh-based professor Panditrao Dharenavar. He was also a petitioner in the 2019 case and approached the authorities seeking action against the four songs.

Dharenavar requested that Diljit not perform the tracks “even with twisted lyrics”. He cited the High Court order and the Centre’s anti-addiction initiatives in his complaint.

Quick Answers

Powered by

ask search iconAsk News18

The District Child Protection Officer issued a notice directing venue management to ensure four specific songs were not played, citing concerns that their lyrics could negatively influence children attending the event.

Powered by

ask search iconAsk News18

About the Author

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment wo…Read More

First Published:

November 16, 2026, 06:50 IST

Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
বিএনপি-অঙ্গসংগঠনগুলোকে মাঠে সক্রিয় থাকার নির্দেশ তারেক রহমানের

বিএনপি-অঙ্গসংগঠনগুলোকে মাঠে সক্রিয় থাকার নির্দেশ তারেক রহমানের

তুরস্কের ইতিহাস-ঐতিহ্য ও আধুনিকতার রাজধানী আঙ্কারা

তুরস্কের ইতিহাস-ঐতিহ্য ও আধুনিকতার রাজধানী আঙ্কারা

অতিরিক্ত মোবাইল আসক্তি: প্রযুক্তির সুবিধা যখন জীবনের সংকট

অতিরিক্ত মোবাইল আসক্তি: প্রযুক্তির সুবিধা যখন জীবনের সংকট

Scene Box Office Collection Day 9: Suriya’s Film Bounces Back On 2nd Saturday, Inches Towards ₹150 Crore | Regional Cinema News

Scene Box Office Collection Day 9: Suriya’s Film Bounces Back On 2nd Saturday, Inches Towards ₹150 Crore | Regional Cinema News

সিরাজগঞ্জে ইউনিয়ন বিএনপির নেতৃত্ব নির্বাচনে ও চেয়ারম্যান পদে মনোনয়ন ফরম বিতরণ

সিরাজগঞ্জে ইউনিয়ন বিএনপির নেতৃত্ব নির্বাচনে ও চেয়ারম্যান পদে মনোনয়ন ফরম বিতরণ

সিএমপি’র সদরঘাট থানা পুলিশের অভিযানে চাঁদাবাজি মামলার ০২টি যাত্রীবাহী এসি বাস ‍উদ্ধার

সিএমপি’র সদরঘাট থানা পুলিশের অভিযানে চাঁদাবাজি মামলার ০২টি যাত্রীবাহী এসি বাস ‍উদ্ধার

‘Kisi Ke Baap Ka Hindustan Thodi Hai’: Diljit Dosanjh Chants ‘Jai Shree Mahakal’ At Indore Concert | Watch | Bollywood News
‘Kisi Ke Baap Ka Hindustan Thodi Hai’: Diljit Dosanjh Chants ‘Jai Shree Mahakal’ At Indore Concert | Watch | Bollywood News
‘We have to go with values’: Ex-Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar on India’s aggressive celebrations at U19 Asia Cup final | Cricket News
‘We have to go with values’: Ex-Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar on India’s aggressive celebrations at U19 Asia Cup final | Cricket News
বিএনপি-অঙ্গসংগঠনগুলোকে মাঠে সক্রিয় থাকার নির্দেশ তারেক রহমানের
বিএনপি-অঙ্গসংগঠনগুলোকে মাঠে সক্রিয় থাকার নির্দেশ তারেক রহমানের
তুরস্কের ইতিহাস-ঐতিহ্য ও আধুনিকতার রাজধানী আঙ্কারা
তুরস্কের ইতিহাস-ঐতিহ্য ও আধুনিকতার রাজধানী আঙ্কারা
দেশেই স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্রীর হার্টে দু’টি রিং পরানো সম্পন্ন
দেশেই স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্রীর হার্টে দু’টি রিং পরানো সম্পন্ন
অতিরিক্ত মোবাইল আসক্তি: প্রযুক্তির সুবিধা যখন জীবনের সংকট
অতিরিক্ত মোবাইল আসক্তি: প্রযুক্তির সুবিধা যখন জীবনের সংকট
বাংলাদেশি শিক্ষার্থীদের জন্য জার্মানির ভিসায় নতুন নিয়ম
বাংলাদেশি শিক্ষার্থীদের জন্য জার্মানির ভিসায় নতুন নিয়ম
Scene Box Office Collection Day 9: Suriya’s Film Bounces Back On 2nd Saturday, Inches Towards ₹150 Crore | Regional Cinema News
Scene Box Office Collection Day 9: Suriya’s Film Bounces Back On 2nd Saturday, Inches Towards ₹150 Crore | Regional Cinema News
India vs New Zealand Football Live Score, International Friendly 2026: Khalid Jamil in focus as India look to bounce back
India vs New Zealand Football Live Score, International Friendly 2026: Khalid Jamil in focus as India look to bounce back
সিরাজগঞ্জে ইউনিয়ন বিএনপির নেতৃত্ব নির্বাচনে ও চেয়ারম্যান পদে মনোনয়ন ফরম বিতরণ
সিরাজগঞ্জে ইউনিয়ন বিএনপির নেতৃত্ব নির্বাচনে ও চেয়ারম্যান পদে মনোনয়ন ফরম বিতরণ
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaosher

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST