‘Kisi Ke Baap Ka Hindustan Thodi Hai’: Diljit Dosanjh Chants ‘Jai Shree Mahakal’ At Indore Concert | Watch | Bollywood News

News movies bollywood ‘Kisi Ke Baap Ka Hindustan Thodi Hai’: Diljit Dosanjh Chants ‘Jai Shree Mahakal’ At Indore Concert | Watch

Last Updated: November 16, 2026, 08:21 IST

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh spoke about attempts to stop his Indore concert and performed despite restrictions on four of his songs.

Diljit Dosanjh Addresses Restrictions At Indore Concert, Says Nobody Can Stop Him (Pic credit: Instagram).

Diljit Dosanjh Indore concert: Diljit Dosanjh addressed the restrictions on his Indore concert by telling the audience that nobody could stop him from performing in the city. The singer also recited lines from a famous ghazal by poet Rahat Indori, as he spoke about the attempts to prevent his November 15 show from taking place.

A clip from the concert, which Diljit later shared on Instagram, shows him telling thousands of fans that he had kept his promise to perform in Indore despite the restrictions and threats.

On stage, Diljit said, “Yeh nahi gaana, woh nahi gaana. Yeh nahi kar sakte, woh nahi kar sakte. Dekho, ye Mahakal ki dharti hai aur yahan aane se humein koi rok nahi sakta. Na toh hum dare the pehle aur na darte hain aaj. Aur aap log kahan darte hain? Aap logon ki taqat hai jo aaj hum yahan hain. Jai Shree Mahakal”

Diljit also recited a few lines from a famous ghazal by late Urdu poet Rahat Indori. He spoke the lines, “Hamare munh se jo nikle wahi sadaqat hai, hamare munh mein tumhari zaban thodi hai. Agar khilaaf hai, hone do, jaan thodi hai, yeh sab dhuaan hai, koi aasmaan thodi hai. Main jaanta hoon ki dushman bhi kam nahi, lekin, hamari tarah hatheli pe jaan thodi hai. Sabhi ka khoon hai shaamil yahan ki mitti main, kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai.”

Why Were Restrictions Placed On Diljit Dosanjh’s Indore Concert?

Diljit Dosanjh’s Indore concert came amid a directive from the District Child Protection Officer asking the venue management to ensure that four of Diljit’s songs were not played during the event.

The notice was issued on November 6 by the District Child Protection Officer under the Women and Child Development Department. It named Patiala Peg, 5 Taara, Jeeb Vicho Afeem, also known as Case, and Jatt Uthe Fire Karda.

The authorities raised concerns that the lyrics of Diljit Dosanjh’s songs could have “a wrong influence on young children.” Since children above the age of five were allowed to attend the concert, the mall management was asked to ensure that the tracks were not part of the performance.

What The Punjab And Haryana High Court Had Said

The notice also referred to a July 2019 order by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The court had expressed concern about songs glorifying alcohol, drugs and violence while hearing cases largely related to noise pollution.

It observed that the “glorification of the liquor, wine, drugs and violence in the songs” across Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh “has increased in recent times.”

The court had also observed, “These songs affect the children of impressionable age.” It directed police chiefs to “ensure that no songs are played glorifying the liquor, wine, drugs and violence in any song even in live shows.”

Who Filed The Complaint Against Diljit’s Songs?

The latest directive followed a complaint filed on November 1 by Chandigarh-based professor Panditrao Dharenavar. He was also a petitioner in the 2019 case and approached the authorities seeking action against the four songs.

Dharenavar requested that Diljit not perform the tracks “even with twisted lyrics”. He cited the High Court order and the Centre’s anti-addiction initiatives in his complaint.

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Quick Answers Powered by Ask News18 Why were restrictions placed on Diljit Dosanjh’s Indore concert? The District Child Protection Officer issued a notice directing venue management to ensure four specific songs were not played, citing concerns that their lyrics could negatively influence children attending the event. Who filed the initial complaint against Diljit Dosanjh’s songs? Chandigarh-based professor Panditrao Dharenavar filed the complaint requesting action against the tracks, referencing a 2019 Punjab and Haryana High Court order concerning songs that glorify alcohol, drugs, and violence. What specific songs were banned from being performed at the Indore concert? The authorities barred the performance of four tracks: Patiala Peg, 5 Taara, Jeeb Vicho Afeem, and Jatt Uthe Fire Karda. Powered by Ask News18

About the Author Shreyanka Mazumdar Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment wo…Read More

First Published: November 16, 2026, 06:50 IST