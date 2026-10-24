শনিবার, ২৪ অক্টোবর ২০২৬, ০৩:৩৭ অপরাহ্ন
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Nihal Sarin, Koneru Humpy clinch individual gold medals at European Chess Club Cup 2026 | Chess News Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi Concert Gets Police Nod; Kalki 2898 AD Sequel Makers Drop First Look Video | Bollywood News সাজেকে পর্যটকদের জীবন রক্ষা ও পরিস্থিতি নিয়ন্ত্রণে সেনাবাহিনীর ভূমিকার প্রশংসায় পার্বত্য নাগরিক অধিকার পরিষদ বিতর্কিত বক্তব্যের জন্য হুইপ নিজানের দুঃখপ্রকাশ সিএমপি’র চকবাজার থানার অভিযানে আলোচিত ডিডিএন অফিসে হামলা-ভাঙচুরের ঘটনায় সিসিটিভি ফুটেজে শনাক্ত অন্যতম হামলাকারী মোঃ রাজ্জাক ওরফে চিকনা রাজু গ্রেফতার হামের উপসর্গে প্রাণ গেল আরও ৭ শিশুর সিএমপি বাকলিয়া থানার পুলিশ কর্তৃক পরিচালিত অভিযানে চোরাইকৃত মালামাল উদ্ধার সহ এক জন চোর গ্রেফতার হরমুজ প্রণালিতে ইরানের হামলায় ৭টি জাহাজে আগুন সহপাঠীদের কাঁদিয়ে না ফেরার দেশে রাবির সেই চেসি ত্রিপুরা Raghav Chadha Calls Himself ‘Luckiest Husband In The World’ As He Celebrates Parineeti Chopra’s Birthday | Photos | Bollywood News
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Nihal Sarin, Koneru Humpy clinch individual gold medals at European Chess Club Cup 2026 | Chess News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ২৪ অক্টোবর, ২০২৬
  • ৭৪ সময় দেখুন
Nihal Sarin, Koneru Humpy clinch individual gold medals at European Chess Club Cup 2026 | Chess News


Nihal Sarin and Koneru Humpy

Indian Grandmasters delivered impressive performances at the European Chess Club Cup 2026 in Montenegro, with Nihal Sarin and Koneru Humpy winning individual gold medals in the open and women’s competitions, respectively.Nihal, playing on Board 2 for Novy Bor Chess Club, scored five points from six games, recording four wins and two draws.His victories included wins over Jorden van Foreest, Karthikeyan Murali and Maxim Rodshtein, helping him secure the individual gold medal.However, his team Novy Bor narrowly missed out on the team title, finishing second behind Bayegan Pendik Sports Club.Grandmaster Pentala Harikrishna, who also represented Novy Bor, claimed the individual silver medal on Board 3. He scored five points from six games.Meanwhile, Karthikeyan Murali secured the individual bronze medal while playing on Board 2 for Team Electroprivreda, the Montenegrin chess club that finished 11th on the leaderboard. He scored 4.5 points from six games, including a notable victory over Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus.Arjun Erigaisi finished fourth on Board 1, adding to India’s strong showing in the open section.

Humpy guides Monte-Carlo to women’s team title

In the European Chess Club Cup for Women 2026, Grandmaster Koneru Humpy delivered a key performance to help Cercle d’Echecs de Monte-Carlo win the team championship.Humpy claimed the individual gold medal on Board 2, scoring 4.5 points from six games in the seven-round tournament.Her victory over WFM Nia Donghvani proved crucial in helping her team secure the title.Following the triumph, Humpy expressed her happiness on X, writing, “Delighted to win the European Chess Club Cup Women 2026 with Cercle d’Echecs de Monte-Carlo!“My association with this wonderful club started in 2007 and has always been special, and I’m proud to be part of its journey. A fantastic team effort and a memorable victory alongside such wonderful teammates.”Nihal will next compete at the London Chess Classic, scheduled from November 24 to December 7.



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