Argentina vs Benin Highlights: Lionel Messi bids farewell to Argentina with 3-0 win

Argentina vs Benin Highlights, Lionel Messi Farewell Match 2026: Lionel Messi’s farewell appearance for Argentina ended with a 3-0 victory over Benin at a packed and emotional Estadio Monumental. The night was designed around the Argentina captain, with tributes, fireworks and a huge reception from the home supporters creating an unforgettable atmosphere before the match had even properly begun.

The opening half belonged largely to Argentina. They controlled possession, dominated midfield and repeatedly looked for Messi in attacking positions. Benin initially lined up with four defenders before switching to a back five as they attempted to limit Argentina’s attacking threat. The visitors defended deep but also showed moments of ambition, refusing to sit back entirely. Argentina created several promising chances, including opportunities involving Messi and Julián Álvarez, but the first half ended without a goal.

The breakthrough came shortly after half-time. Álvarez burst down the left and won a corner, with Messi delivering into the area. Nicolás Otamendi was completely unmarked and finished with a volley to put Argentina ahead. Moments later, Otamendi was substituted, marking the end of his international career.

Argentina doubled their advantage through Nico Paz. The substitute produced a superb left-footed curling finish, drawing comparisons with Messi’s trademark technique, and the captain once again provided the assist. Messi then got his own name on the scoresheet, calmly converting a penalty into the top-right corner to make it 3-0.

The final stages belonged to Messi and the occasion. He came close to a fourth when his shot was brilliantly saved before striking the post. With Argentina having used all their substitutions, Messi remained on the pitch until the end. In the final moments, he won a free-kick just outside the box, but his effort sailed over the bar.

The final whistle brought an emotional close to Messi’s Argentina journey, with the Monumental celebrating one last appearance from its iconic captain.