Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Reuters Photo)

When it’s Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, records keep falling like nine-pins. On Tuesday, on a nondescript ground in Doha, it was the turn of United Arab Emirates to face his wrath in the Rising Stars Asia Cup as the 15-year-old smashed an astonishing 53-ball 204 that took India ‘A’ to the semifinals.His 52-ball 200 included a hundred off 28 balls — another List A record — as India chased down 250 in a ridiculous 14.2 overs, with senior batters like Prabhsimran Singh and Rinku Singh at the other end only left to applaud the effort.Current-day cricket’s fan isn’t a stranger to this kind of carnage from Vaibhav’s bat. Standing tall and holding his shape, he smashed the UAE bowlers with absolute disdain — 28 sixes raining from his willow, the highest in an innings in any format!“I didn’t score in the first two games. After assessing the wicket, I thought there was not much for bowlers so I decided to back my game. Mindset was the same as every game, I wanted to bat long,” Sooryavanshi told the host broadcaster after the win.While Sooryavanshi broke Australia’s Jake Fraser-McGurk’s fastest List A hundred by one ball, he comfortably surpassed Chad Bowes’ 103-ball double for Canterbury.Sooryavanshi’s ability to generate easy power and smash sixes at will had earned him a call in the India U-19 side as a 13-year-old. Ranadeb Bose, one of the members of the junior national selection committee which chose the chubby-cheeked boy for the first time in 2022, told TOI how they first saw the left-hander in a game which they were not supposed to cover.“It was the Vinoo Mankad event in 2022 and we were supposed to be at another ground. But that ground was not ready due to overnight rain and that’s why we went to see this Bihar boy whom we had heard about. And what an experience that was!” Bose said.

Sooryavanshi’s ability to keep a completely uncluttered mind and simply react to the ball was stand-out for Bose.“The way he played the short ball as a 13-year-old was unbelievable. We immediately knew that this is a jewel who needs to be nurtured,” the former selector said.The selectors were tempted to include him for the U-19 World Cup team in South Africa in 2024, but decided against it. “The BCCI has a rule that no player can play more than one U-19 World Cup. And, that’s a great rule. (Because) We wanted to hold him back for a couple of more years,” Bose added.But Vaibhav didn’t wait for the U-19 World Cup to make his mark. Picked by Rajasthan Royals, he was a smash hit in the IPL and went on to play for India. “Early this year, we played him in the U-19 World Cup. Till the final, he had an indifferent tournament. But the beauty of Vaibhav is he is never under any kind of pressure … He went into the England final as if it’s just another game and smashed that matchwinning 175,” Bose said.

Sooryavanshi has gone from strength to strength over the years and now he is a regular member of the senior Indian squad, though a spot in the XI isn’t guaranteed. India head coach Gautam Gambhir has maintained that he will have to wait for his chance as players like Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan ahead of him.Bose, too, is on the same page with Gambhir. The former Bengal pacer feels that even though the Tuesday effort was stupendous, it will be important for Sooryavanshi to come good in the more crucial games. “This UAE attack is, at best, a mid-level Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy attack and Vaibhav has crossed this stage. I want him to do this against Pakistan, which has a good bowling attack. If he does that, we’ll know he is really ready,” the former Bengal paceman said.Sooryavanshi, too, will be equally keen to rise to the occasion, if he gets the chance this Sunday.