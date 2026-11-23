FILE – Cameron Bancroft of Australia (right), and AB de Villiers of South Africa during the third day of the third cricket Test between South Africa and Australia at Newlands Stadium, in Cape Town, South Africa, Saturday, March 24, 2018. (AP Photo)﻿

South African cricket great AB de Villiers has said he has no doubt that every Australian player knew about the ball-tampering during the 2018 series against South Africa, even before the infamous Cape Town Test.De Villiers, who played in the Cape Town Test and scored 64 in the first innings and 63 in the second, has now spoken about the Sandpapergate controversy and the recent claims made by former Australia players Usman Khawaja and Cameron Bancroft.Bancroft recently revealed that sandpaper had been used during the second Test before the Australian team was caught in the third. However, De Villiers believes the Australians were also involved in ball-tampering during the opening Test in Durban.“I’m not here to burn any individuals or say one is right and the other is wrong. I have my strong feelings about a couple of things that I might share on here,” De Villiers said on his YouTube channel.“Usman, nothing wrong with him releasing the book. The timing is obviously a bit weird given it’s 2026 now.”“It’s become really personal for all the people involved and I do have sympathy for them. Obviously not sympathy for what took place on that day and who knows how many games before then,” the former South African captain said.De Villiers said the claims about ball-tampering in Port Elizabeth were not the only ones, adding that he believed the same had happened in Durban.“I see everyone is sort of admitting that in Port Elizabeth that it also happened. I can very much tell you Durban was no different. Go look at the footage. Absolutely no doubt in my mind,” he said, in an explosive claim.He also said the focus on whether players knew about the sandpaper was missing the larger issue, which was that the team had planned to break the rules.“It’s weird because everyone is now talking about the sandpaper and ‘did you know about the sandpaper?’. At the end of the day, everyone knew they were going to cross the line and do something illegal and that’s the point everyone is missing.“Why are we all so worried about the object that was used? The fact of the matter is there was a pre-meditated decision made to do something illegal on the ground.“Every single person knew about it, I have zero per cent doubt about it.”A Cricket Australia investigation had held only then-captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, who used the sandpaper, responsible for the incident.Khawaja, who has since retired, brought the controversy back into focus in his autobiography, claiming that the entire team knew about the plan. His close friend Warner also backed his claims.Bancroft later made a similar allegation in a newspaper column, saying “it was the whole team” and that he felt “angry and betrayed” by Test captain Pat Cummins. This came after Cummins denied knowing about the ball-tampering plan.Former Australia Test bowler Chadd Sayers has also supported Khawaja’s claims, contradicting Cummins’ denial that he knew about the plan.